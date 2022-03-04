charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces the following mobile office visits:
Friday, March 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery
Monday, March 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
Wednesday, March 9: 11 a.m. to noon – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
Thurday, March 10: 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg
Tuesday, March 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – McDowell Commission on Aging, Inc., Welch Center, 725 Stewart St., Welch
Tuesday, March 22: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Thursday, March 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Tuesday, March 29: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Mullens Area Public Library, 102 Fourth St., Mullens