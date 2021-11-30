CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with constituents, law enforcement and business leaders to discuss concerns they have and determine how his office can assist with those issues at the following locations:
Wyoming County:
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 12:45 – 1:30 p.m. at the Wyoming County Courthouse Main Lobby, 24 Main Ave., Pineville.
McDowell County:
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 3 – 3:45 p.m. at the McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch.
Mercer County:
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 4:45 – 5:45 p.m. at the Bluefield City Hall Board Room, 200 Rogers St., Bluefield.
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6 – 7 p.m. at The Vault, 401 Federal St., Bluefield.