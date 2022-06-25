charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said.
“Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The event dates, times and locations are scheduled below:
Friday, July 1 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Monday, July 11 — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Oceana Public Library, 101 Cook Parkway, Oceana
Saturday, July 9 — 9 a.m. to noon – John Henry Days, Talcott
Monday, July 11 — 11 a.m. to noon – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
Friday, July 15 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fridays in the Park, Word Park, Neville St., Beckley
Tuesday, July 19 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs
Friday, July 22 — 8 a.m. to noon – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
Friday, July 22 — 3 to 11 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
Saturday, July 23 — 8 a.m. to noon – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
Tuesday, July 26 — 11 a.m. to noon – Hardee’s, US-60, Rainelle
Wednesday, July 27 — 10 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall, WV-83, 10002 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw
Thursday, July 28 — 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg