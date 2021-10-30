CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Nov. 2: 11 a.m. to boon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Nov. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Nov. 9: 11 a.m. to boon – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
Nov. 9: 110 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Cedar Ave., Pineville
Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to boon – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Nov. 14: 11 a.m. to boon – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
Nov. 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Stewart St., Welch
Nov. 19: 10:30 a.m. to boon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Nov. 21: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery
Nov. 26: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 W. Main St., White Sulphur Springs