CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions at the following.
June 3: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
June 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
June 8: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
June 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Cedar Ave., Pineville
June 14: noon to 1 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton
June 15: noon to 1 p.m. – Monroe County Public Library, 303 S. Main St., Union
June 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Sterling Drive-In, 788 Sterling St., Welch
June 17: noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
June 18: noon to 1 p.m. – Mount Hope Public Library, 500 Main St., Mount Hope
June 22: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main St., Beckley
June 24: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Mullens Public Library, 102 Fourth St., Mullens
June 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
June 25: 11 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
June 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Greenbrier County Courthouse, 912 Court St., Lewisburg