charleston, w.va. – A representative of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- June 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
- June 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
- June 13: noon to 1 p.m. – Sutton Mayor’s Office, 450 Fourth St., Sutton
- June 15: noon to 1 p.m. – Webster Springs Mayor’s Office, 146 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs
- June 21: noon to 1 p.m. – Richwood Town Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
- June 22: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton
- June 27: noon to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
- June 29: noon to 1:30 p.m. – Summersville Town Hall, 400 N. Broad St., Summersville
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462. In case of inclement weather, please call ahead.
