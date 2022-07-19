CHARLESTON — West Virginia Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed two separate motions for stays, pending appeals, on injunctions granted in Kanawha County Circuit Court related to abortion and the implementation of the state’s Hope Scholarship Program.
In the abortion case, Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango on Monday issued a temporary injunction to halt the enforcement of restrictive abortion laws that have been on the books since the late 1880s which basically ban all abortions and include felony penalties for providers and possibly even mothers.
Salango said state code has conflicts related to other newer abortion laws, including one that allows abortions in the state until 20 weeks.
“The code is replete with examples of undeniable conflicts in the law that appear fundamental and irreconcilable, making the law incompatible by any reading,” she said.
But Morrisey disagreed, issuing a statement after the ruling that said no conflict among the laws exists because the 1880s law was never repealed and was used prior to Roe v. Wade, which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned last month and put abortion rights decisions in the hands of state legislators.
Now that West Virginia once again has the freedom to address abortion “as it best sees fit and enforce its laws, the state and the public have a strong interest in seeing a duly enacted and non-repealed statute recognized as in force”, Morrisey said.
“Today, we filed our request for a stay at the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango’s wrongly-decided ruling,” Morrisey said Tuesday afternoon. “We believe it’s critical to file for an immediate stay in light of this flawed decision and seek this emergency measure to prevent immediate loss of precious life. When life is in jeopardy, no effort can be spared to protect it, including seeking whatever stay can be had. The unborn children of our state can’t wait.”
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston had suspended abortion services June 24 in fear of possible criminal charges from the 1880s law, but in wake of Monday’s injunction has resumed services.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday during his pandemic briefing the injunction was “political theater” and the “ultimate decision” on abortion was made by the Supreme Court (in leaving it up to the states).
“We need to have a special session to clean up the ancient laws (from the 1880s) ... which are outdated at the very least,” he said. “We will do that as soon as I get the thumbs up the legislators are ready. They are doing the work.”
Justice said there will be a “very short window” until those old laws are cleaned up and conform to an accepted standard.
Reacting and adjusting to the end of a law that was on the books for 50 years (Roe v. Wade) is “not going to be smooth initially,” he said. “All of this will get worked out.”
l l l
The other motion Morrisey filed Tuesday, this one in the state Intermediate Court of Appeals, is in response to Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit’s decision to enjoin the state from implementing the Hope Scholarship program, which provides money for students who may opt out of public schools in favor of private or homeschooling.
Tabit said the program violates a provision of the state constitution that requires the state to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free public schools,” Morrisey said.
“The lower court’s ruling undermining parents’ freedom to choose how they educate their children is legally wrong and deeply disappointing, and we are ready to appeal as soon as the lower court issues its written order confirming its ruling from nearly two weeks ago,” Morrisey said. “In the meantime, we are urging the appellate court to stay the decision so that thousands of West Virginia families can receive the money the Legislature intended for the upcoming school year—which starts in a matter of weeks. The Hope Scholarship Act is an important law and we will fight for our kids and the hard working families of our state to retain this law and uphold its constitutionality.”
Morrisey wrote in the motion that “absent a stay, the state and its families will suffer irreparable harm: A validly enacted law will stand mute because the Legislature’s policy judgments ‘troubled’ a single judge, and students across the state will be stripped of educational opportunities for at least a year.”
Morrisey said the Circuit Court acted without jurisdiction and awarded relief “that no party had requested, agreed with baseless claims, and speculated harms into existence.”
The Legislature passed and the Governor signed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. It provides money for students leaving the public schools system—the scholarship allows families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
The program is opposed by the state Superintendent of Schools and the Department of Education, saying it violates the state constitution and takes away needed funding for the public school system.
In May, the Treasurer’s Office announced that more than 3,000 students were approved for the voucher program, which would have meant more than $4,200 per student for the 2022-23 school year.
