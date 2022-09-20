Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced at least $147 million in settlements with Walmart and CVS over allegations that the pharmacies failed to responsibly control the flow of opioids in West Virginia, allowing oversupply that contributed to an addiction crisis.
The two companies had been defendants in a broader case involving other major pharmacies. The court case against the remaining pharmacy defendants, Walgreens and Kroger, continues before the Mass Litigation Panel with a trial date next June 5.
Last month, the attorney general announced a settlement with Rite Aid for up to $30 million.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/20/attorney-general-announces-opioid-settlements-of-at-least-147-million-with-walmart-and-cvs/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.