Preliminary results of an autopsy for a Beckley man who died less than 48 hours after being incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail reveal blunt force trauma to the body and broken bones, according to an attorney representing the family.
Information regarding the death of Quantez Lamer Burks, a 37-year-old Black man who died on Tuesday, March 1, at Southern Regional Jail, was discussed during a press conference Thursday by the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in a conference room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Those who spoke during the conference expressed condolences and support for the Burks family as well as frustration with losing another member of the Black community as a result of actions taken by law enforcement.
Dwight J Staples, an attorney representing the Burks family, said it’s still early in the investigation, which is being conducted by the West Virginia State Police and the State Department of Corrections. His Huntington firm only recently got involved.
Staples said Burks was initially arrested on Monday, Feb. 28, after the Beckley Police Department received a call from an apartment resident regarding a disturbance.
Staples said Burks and the tenant who made the call to police had a dispute over the tenant having a cat in his rental property.
“He thought that Quantez (Burks) had been excessively forceful in coming into his home to ask about animals being there and so therefore, he was subsequently arrested,” Staples said.
Following his arrest, Burks was taken to Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
According to details previously provided to The Register-Herald by West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina, Burks entered Southern Regional Jail on Monday, Feb. 28, around 2 p.m. after being arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer.
Messina described Burks as combative during admission to the jail and later Monday evening.
“He was again combative at around 10 a.m. the following morning, assaulting multiple staff while attempting to force his way out of the section,” Messina said.
Messina said jail staff put Burks in an “administrative segregation section of the facility, where he collapsed upon being taken to a cell.”
He reported that staff immediately provided emergency medical assistance but were not able to revive Burks.
Staples said Burks’ body was then transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy.
He said the family then ordered a second autopsy, “just to ensure the accuracy of the first autopsy,” which was performed in Pittsburgh.
Staples said they have yet to obtain copies of the autopsy reports, as they typically take up to eight weeks to complete.
However, Staples said he has been able to obtain preliminary results of the autopsy through conversations “with individuals who have spoken with the pathologists.”
“First of all, he had blunt force trauma to his body,” Staples said. “He had fractured bones in his forearm and wrist. His body had bruises and contusions and swelling over parts of the body. Thereafter, he had a heart attack and expired.”
Staples said he is now calling for a separate state and federal investigation into the events surrounding Burks’ arrest and death.
He is also calling for the release of body camera footage depicting Burks’ arrest as well as video footage of his incarceration while at Southern Regional Jail.
“It is our position that we stand here so that everyone will know exactly what happened to Quantez (Burks) while he was in custody at the Southern Regional Jail,” he said. “We have requested a full federal investigation on behalf of the United States Justice Department and also a full criminal investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney's Office here in Beckley, West Virginia.”
Staples said those responsible for the death of Burks should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“We will not sit back on a chair of complacency and allow this to happen,” he said. “If in fact it is a systemic problem, then something needs to be done to address it throughout the state with regard to excessive force in the arrest of men, African American men and women as well as other citizens of this great state.”
Staples then asked members of Burks' family in attendance at the conference to stand with him as he finished his remarks so those in attendance could see some of the faces affected by Burks’ death.
Those family members included Quantez Burks’ father, Harry; Quantez Burks’ fiancée, Latasha Williams; his two aunts, Robin Abrams and Shirley McInnis; a cousin, Jamar Walton, and a nephew, Tre’quan Hite.
“This is a tragic loss,” he said. “A tragic loss for the family, a tragic loss for the community and a tragic loss for the people of this great state in this country.”
Speaking on behalf of the family, Love McCall, vice president of 929 Enterprise Inc. and a member of the nonprofit A Soulful Heart Memorializing George Floyd, Inc., said Burks’ death should have never happened.
“Regardless of what the situation may be, he still should have been protected, not murdered,” she said.
McCall said Burks was a son, brother, father, fiancé, and the grandfather to a baby girl born a few days after his death, whom he never had the opportunity to meet or hold.
“The family is hurting,” she said. “The family has deep grief. The family is angry. There are a lot of unknowns at this time, so they want answers. But regardless of what those answers may be, it should not have resulted in death.”
McCall said the family wants Quantez Lamer Burks’ name and his story to be known not just in his local community but around the world.
“I want the entire world to know that we have another Emmett Till murder on our hands in the present 21st century,” she said. “This could be you. It could be me. When is it going to stop? Why is it continuing to go on?”
Representatives of the West Virginia and Raleigh County NAACP also spoke during the press conference, offering support, condolences and prayers to the Burks family.
“There are gonna be some rough days ahead, (Martin Luther King Jr.) said many years ago,” said Barbra Charles, vice president of the WV NAACP and president of the Raleigh County NAACP.
“And we’ve had rough days and we’ve had rough times but we're gonna come through this together as a people ... We got to walk together, we got to talk together and we got to do something to stop this violence in this country.”
Darryl Clausell, president of the WV NAACP, said he understands the pain of losing a loved one, having lost his wife a few years ago.
“My heart is broken,” he said. “I can’t stand, and I’m being mild. I can’t stand it when these situations occur. It seems like the value of life has just gotten to be every day. Where we no longer have values, morals, behavior, standards or traditions.”
Also in attendance was Beckley Councilwoman Janine Bullock, who expressed love for the family during this difficult time.
“I just want to say that you all are my family and I love you all,” Bullock said. “And it's about accountability and responsibility. And I want you to know that with the community, it's about us coming together.”
The Register-Herald reached out to Messina on Thursday for comment regarding the status of the investigation into Burks’ death.
Messina said he relayed the newspaper’s questions to West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation leadership but did “not anticipate any further comment at this time.”