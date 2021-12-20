MEADOW BRIDGE — Monday was "a wonderful day" for the entire Meadow Bridge community, exclaimed Meadow Bridge High School Principal Stacy White.
State and county officials joined residents of Meadow Bridge and the surrounding community Monday morning to break ground on the Meadow Bridge Regional Pk-12 School, which will accommodate students from the current high school and elementary school.
The school is being funded by a $20 million grant awarded in 2019 by the School Building Authority of West Virginia, as well as a $3 to $4 million local contribution from Fayette County Schools, Superintendent Gary Hough said. The latter funding will come from lease purchase agreement funds.
As people gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, signs of initial preparation work on school property were evident. The phased project is scheduled to completed by the beginning of the school term in the fall of 2023. The targeted completion date for Phase 1, which calls for renovating the newer of two gymnasiums at the high school, as well as building the new high school wing, is just about a year away, Dec. 1, 2022.
On moving forward with the Meadow Bridge project, Hough said, "We're a step closer to finishing everything. This is what we set out to do, to replace facilities and bring state-of-the-art computer labs, STEM labs, and what we're going to do with music and the arts. We're going to be able to do lots of things for our children here in Fayette County, and this is the next-to-last step to be able to say we accomplished that."
"This is such a great victory for our students who can receive a good education right here in their hometown," White said. "We still have students that ride their bicycles to and from school and to events ... all of this work has been for them."
White said a goal is to "help (students) appreciate what the community has done for them, help them understand what they have done for them ... and try to make the most out of every day that they spend here at Meadow Bridge and the new school."
"They (community) have always supported us in all our efforts, whether it's academically or athletically," said Meadow Bridge Elementary School Principal Mark Gladwell. "They fought so hard for a new facility for a very long time now, and getting that new facility, I think, it will be the centerpiece of the Meadow Bridge community and something they can take pride in."
The new school will allow students more access to STEM activities, and give them more virtual or other educational outreach methods, and other benefits such as dual credit options at the high school level, Gladwell said. "It's going to give them more opportunities to get a quality education, and hopefully it's going to give us more opportunities to attract quality teachers and keep them here with a state-of-the-art facility."
During remarks in the MBHS gymnasium before activities were adjourned outside for the groundbreaking, Hough and others acknowledged the efforts of many individuals over the years who have fought for their local high school to remain open and continue to serve the community's children.
Several of those people, as past or current members of Meadow Bridge Citizens for Community Schools, were signatories to a Dec. 19 letter to The Register-Herald in which they thanked many who assisted in "an attempt to preserve and improve the rights and needs of all children in Meadow Bridge and surrounding areas." Signatories on the letter were Paul McClung, Carolyn Arritt, Gary Walker, Dale Bridges, Pam Mullins, Shirley McGraw, Floyd Duncan, Tammy Redden and Carla Persinger.
The first round of bids for the construction project came in higher than expected. At the time, the project package considered was based on one overall bid for the entire scope of the project, rather than the current phased approach.
Architectural adjustments were made, and the project was successfully re-bid this fall.
• • •
Among those involved or recognized in Monday's ceremony were: School Building Authority of West Virginia — Ben Ashley, director of architectural services, and Dana Womack, assistant director of architectural services; West Virginia Board of Education — Tom Campbell; David Perry, Oak Hill city councilman and former state Board of Education president; Fayette County Board of Education members Pat Gray (president), Steve Slockett (vice president), Gary Ray, Marion Tanner and Cindy Whitlock; FCS Superintendent Gary Hough, colleagues including Anna Kincaid-Cline (associate superintendent of curriculum/technology/instruction) and Margaret Pennington (associate superintendent of personnel and operations), and other school system employees; Terry George, former FCS superintendent; Skanska Construction Supervision Services — Jason Pack, program director, and Billy Mills, clerk of the works; McKinley Architects and Engineers — Thomas Worlledge, architect, and Ernie Dellatorre, vice president; Swope Construction, project contractor — James Pennington, project manager; Jim Rider, site superintendent; and Michael Breedlove, safety director; Meadow Bridge schools — Mark Gladwell (MBES principal), Stacy White (MBHS principal) and Christy Carte (MBHS assistant principal); and Rainelle Medical Center — Terra Skaggs and Jerry Willoughby.
• • •
The final facilities project aimed at improving educational opportunities to which Hough referred is the planned Midland Trail Elementary School, targeted for the Midland Trail School Complex at Hico. That school will combine the student bodies of Ansted and Divide elementaries. The Fayette County BOE voted on May 27 to close those two schools at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
At a meeting of the School Building Authority of West Virginia earlier in December, a request from Fayette County Schools for needs grants funding from the SBA for FY 2022 to build the new elementary school was not among the projects awarded monies.
Fayette's request of the SBA was for $9,432,276, with the county pledging to provide the balance of funding for a $15,432,276 project.
"We'll be approaching that same issue again next December, there's no question, the idea of (funding for) the Ansted and Divide project," Hough said.
Hough opted to not engage in a what-if scenario. "That's not what we're approaching it as," he said. "We're approaching that that will be funded. We're pushing forward a real positive approach the fact that we want things done. We've got to move this county forward."
"I think it's extremely important they (the SBA) fund it," he added. "I think that, more than anything, the needs of our children are the top priority."
