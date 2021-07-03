Think bowling alley meets darts — only with axes.
Smells of fresh-cut lumber and hot dog chili mingle at The Axe Hole, where an eager staff of Axe Pros stand ready to provide a quick demonstration and go over the rules at downtown Beckley’s newest business.
The rules of ax play are strict but simple.
“Throw together, retrieve together,” the first one reads. This time think of an archery or shooting range. You may throw your ax at the same time as the person next to you, but you’d better not walk up to the target board to retrieve it until that neighbor has stopped throwing and can retrieve at the same time you do.
The idea is, using one or both hands, to throw the ax and get it to flip at least once in the air on its way to sticking into a wooden target for various points.
“If it sticks in too deeply, wiggle it out with a gentle back-and-forth rocking motion,” explains Axe Pro Lindsey Pratt. “If you yank hard, you risk hitting yourself with the back of the ax. … And always place it right back here, where you picked it up. Don’t carry it to your table. Always use the handle. You don’t want to touch the blade.”
Only active players are allowed in the throwing zone. Don’t hand off axes. Throw only from the specified throwing zone. No trick shots — only one- or two-handed throws facing the target are allowed. And “throwing in an unsafe manner or not following the rules will result in immediate end of your game.”
And another important one: “You have to have on closed-toe shoes,” explained April Cook, who owns The Axe Hole with her business partner Tony Martin.
“Yeah. If your toes are showing, you’re not throwing,” Martin added, explaining that the business had to turn away potential customers in its first week of business because they were wearing flip-flops.
The staff, Axe Pros, are also prepared to turn away any other customers who aren’t playing it safe. They’re always on the lookout for people acting like — well, like a word that sounds a lot like the business’ name. They won’t hesitate to cut patrons off from drinking or tell them to leave if they appear to be too intoxicated or behaving irresponsibly for any reason.
“We have to make sure everyone is throwing safely,” Martin said. “ … We’re not just selling throwing the axe; it’s the experience, so we want to make sure you have as much fun as you can when you come.”
“And it’s a family-friendly environment as well,” Cook added.
The business idea came to Cook last winter when she was tuned in to ESPN.
“I was watching cornhole, and then it went to axes,” she called, “and it just really caught my attention.”
By March, when her friend Jaymi Martin’s birthday rolled around, Cook suggested they drive from Beckley to Charleston for dinner and some ax throwing. Jaymi’s husband, Tony, wasn’t sure what to think, but he went along.
“I’m not a sports person, and I can’t play anything,” Martin said. “ESPN is not one of the channels I watch, so it was totally new to me. … Initially, I’m thinking, ‘I’ll like this for like 25 minutes and then I’m going to be ready to eat.’ So we get there, and the next thing I know our hour is over.
“… That first time my ax stuck in the board — that’s the addicting part,” Martin continued. “The first time you get it to stick in, if you can do it more than once, then it’s like you’re hooked, and I’m not a sports guy. But I am an ax hog. … So, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that was fun!’ I was so intrigued with it.”
So intrigued was he that he snapped several pictures of the facility and made a mental note to put his business skills to work with some online research when he got home. But before they left Charleston, Martin discovered Cook had been thinking the same thing.
“So April says, ‘We ought to open one,’ ” Martin recalled. “So I’m looking over at my wife, waiting on her to give her input, waiting on her to say, ‘No, you don’t need to open anything else.’ ”
But instead of throwing down the ax, Jaymi Martin surprised her husband and their longtime friend.
“She said, ‘I think you all can open one of these!’ ” Martin recalled. Jaymi also liked the idea of the partnership.
“We even each other out,” said Cook. “There are things that I like to do that he doesn’t, and things that he likes to do that I don’t. … I grew up in the country. I grew up in Shady, throwing things in the woods. I am a sports person.”
“Which is what made her a great partner,” Martin said, “because she’s sports-minded. I’m a nerd. I can crunch numbers.”
While Martin — who works with taxes, invests in real estate, volunteers as a firefighter, and has dabbled in piloting drones, performing voice-overs, producing videos, and local politics — crunched the numbers and explored successful business models, Cook — who works as a financial management analyst for the IRS — considered potential names.
“My mom actually came up with the name,” Cook said. “I was telling her about our trip to Charleston and what we were thinking, and she said, ‘That’s easy. The Axe Hole.’ ”
And, like the axes they had just thrown, the name stuck. A few days later, they were looking at real estate.
Not just any vacant building would do. The game requires a certain ceiling height and plenty of space. It wasn’t long before they discovered the old Grant’s Building at 328 Neville St.
“But we still had to meet with the owner, Matt Bickey, and we still had our fingers crossed because how were we going to convince him to let us throw axes at his nice wall?” Martin said.
Fortunately, Bickey liked the business plan, and Martin and Cook explained in detail how they planned to keep his walls intact. They signed a lease, and a few months later, after inspections, permits, and contracting help from Cook’s uncle, Mark Chapman, The Axe Hole celebrated an official grand opening June 28.
“It’s funny when people call, they’ll call and say, ‘Yes, I’m calling about The Axe Hole,' and they’ll pronounce it very carefully,” Martin said, laughing. “It’s catching on, though.”
Martin explained that the sport originated in Canada and trickled into the United States, joining the ranks of horseshoes and cornhole as a backyard pastime.
“It really caught on in the United States about 10 years ago,” Martin said. “That’s when the first venues opened.”
His research showed a surge of such businesses in major markets popping up around 2016, and that revenues for ax-throwing businesses saw significant revenue increases between 2018 and 2019.
Martin knew there were only a handful of ax-throwing businesses in West Virginia, and they wanted to bring Beckley its first. The Axe Hole is not a franchise, but it is a member of the World Axe Throwing League, which means league members use a national scoring system and can qualify for national televised competition.
“So even here in little old southern West Virginia, you could qualify to be on ESPN,” Martin said, adding that leagues will begin in the fall.
A few other things The Axe Hole owners pointed out:
The Axe Hole is as local as it gets.
In addition to hiring 11 local employees, “everything we did, we did as local as we possibly could,” Cook said, noting the use of a local lumber company, draft beer from Weathered Ground Brewery, wine from Daniel Vineyards, and a soon-to-come merchandise collection created by local retailers.
“Even our hot dog chili is Custard Stand Chili,” Martin said. “We are that local.”
The Axe Hole is insured.
Martin explained that because the business is so new, local insurance agents weren’t prepared to provide service. So The Axe Hole went with an agent out of Pennsylvania recommended by the World Axe Throwing League. But insuring axes and alcohol isn’t cheap.
“What’s crazy is our insurance would have been about $5,000 or $6,000 less if we could be BYOB,” Martin said, explaining that Bring Your Own Booze is illegal for West Virginia businesses but very popular in ax-throwing businesses elsewhere in the country. “But because we actually serve beer and wine, even though we don’t serve liquor, there’s a liquor liability insurance that we have to have that we wouldn’t have to have if we could just let customers bring it in, BYOB.”
Cook said it’s a rule that doesn’t make sense, given that The Axe Hole can limit and control how much alcohol a customer consumes whereas a BYOB business cannot. Nevertheless, this place isn’t about the drinking.
The Axe Hole is not a watering hole.
“Some people will say, ‘Ax throwing and alcohol? What a combination!’ ” Martin noted. “But I always tell people, if you walk in to book, and you’re already drunk, we won’t allow you to book. Also, when you book, you book for an hour. Maybe two. And we don’t serve liquor. So you have to ask yourself, how drunk is the average person going to get in an hour?”
And if someone should overdo it, he added, they won’t be allowed to continue throwing axes.
“It’s not a bar or a hangout facility,” Cook said. “Basically, you’re here for your reservation. … If your hour is up and you still have food or drink left, you can finish it in the waiting area, but it’s not a bar.”
Food and drinks are available at The Axe Cooler.
Concession-style foods and drinks, ranging from chips and popcorn to nachos and hot dogs, are available for $1 to $4. Wine from Daniel Vineyards in nearby Crab Orchard starts at $8 a glass or $20 a bottle. And beer selections from Weathered Ground Brewery in nearby Cool Ridge start at $5 a glass and rotate bi-weekly. Domestic beers are also available.
Throwing axes can be therapeutic.
“I kind of compare it to riding my motorcycle,” Martin said. “When I get out on my motorcycle, it’s like while I’m riding, I forget everything. While you’re throwing that ax, you’re concentrating on throwing that ax and getting the best shot you can, and it’s like for that moment, everything else just blows away. It’s like it’s not there.”
Parties and pictures are welcome at The Axe Hole.
“We do parties. Birthday parties. Divorce parties,” Martin said. “If you want to bring your ex’s pictur and put it on the target, you can very well do that. Team building — if you want to put the boss’ picture on the target, we’ll allow you to do that. So, it’s creative ways you can get that aggression out. … Just don’t hit them with an ax in real life. We don’t want you going to jail, but you can throw at a picture.”
The Axe Hole isn’t for everyone.
Players should be at least 13 years of age or permitted at the discretion of an Axe Pro. “He or she has to be able to safely throw the ax,” Martin said.
You can visit The Axe Hole on your lunch break.
“Right now, you book for an hour at a time, but we’re probably going to start offering 30-minute bookings from 12-4 p.m., so if you have an hour lunch, you could come and get that aggression out at lunch and go back to work perhaps more productive than when you left for lunch,” Martin said.
Axes come in different sizes.
Players have a few ax size choices, but they must use only the provided equipment. Eventually, though, once leagues are established in the fall, those league players may be allowed to bring in their own axes, much in the same way professional bowlers prefer their own bowling balls, Martin added.
More than one type of game may be played at The Axe Hole.
“Our Axe Pros can help you learn the games. … The league play is sort of like darts,” Martin explained, pointing out the value of rings and a 6-point bull's-eye. “Those two blue dots, those are called kill shots. Kill shots are worth 8 points, but you have to call the kill shot for it to count. And if you call the kill shot and you don’t hit the blue dot, you get no points.”
Other games include Horse (but with no trick shots) and Around the World, in which a player throws all the way across the board, moving to the next number only after hitting the one before it.
The Axe Hole has plenty of wood on stand-by.
Pine and cottonwood, specifically. A backup supply of new targets can be replaced midgame, if need be. “If we’re fully booked, those middle boards have to be changed on a daily basis. You don’t want them to get too chunked away, because what happens is you land the perfect shot and your ax falls out. And when your ax falls out, that’s sucking your fun away,” Martin said. “ … We’re all about the experience, and we don’t want bad experiences.”
The Axe Hole would welcome other downtown businesses.
“The community has been great,” Martin said. “From the City of Beckley to WVU Tech, all the support has been amazing.”
Martin said a neighborly attitude is imperative to the success of downtowns everywhere.
“We can bring downtown back to what it used to be,” he said, calling on other businesses to consider locating downtown to help create a downtown personality, like those he has witnessed in cities with successful downtowns.
“I look at Beckley as a gateway to the Gorge. We have people who aren’t necessarily here for Beckley, but we need to think about what we can do — like The Axe Hole — to draw them downtown while they’re staying at our hotels.
“I look at this as an anchor,” he added. “Maybe we can be the JC Penney to downtown Beckley. … We would like to see other activities and businesses following in our footsteps.”
The Axe Hole is open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 304-200-2112 or visiting the website at www.axeholebeckley.com. Additional information is also available on Facebook at Facebook.com/AxeHoleBeckley.