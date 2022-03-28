The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications will be accepted for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) beginning Monday, March 28, and will continue until funds are exhausted. This federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying water or wastewater bills.
Eligibility for LIHWAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying water or wastewater bills.
To qualify, the household must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the state median income. Face-to-face interviews in a local DHHR office are also required.
If a utility vendor provides multiple services, an itemized bill will be required. LIHWAP can only be used for water and sewer payments.
Depending on how many people are in a household, the assistance ranges from $2,005 for one person in a household to $7,853 for 12 people in a household.