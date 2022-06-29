"Ascenders" find a home in Greenbrier Valley

Pamela Yvonne Lilly (Pam) of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after complications from cardio myopathy. Visitation for friends will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 30, 20…