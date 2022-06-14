LEWISBURG – Ascend West Virginia announced, at a press conference Tuesday, that the program’s second group of recruits have begun making their way to the Mountain State.
Morgantown was selected as the program area for the initial group, but Ascend’s newest class – consisting of 33 people out of more than 3,600 applicants – will be located in the Greenbrier Valley.
“What an incredible day for West Virginia as we gear up to welcome these new men, women, and their families to the charming Greenbrier Valley,” said Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University and co-founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and Ascend West Virginia, in a statement released Monday evening.
Among other benefits, the program offers a $12,000 cash incentive to those selected for relocation to the Mountain State. According to Smith, he and his wife, Alys, founded Ascend West Virginia based upon the principles of “community, purpose and the outdoors.”
“We had 44 countries and 50 states send in applications for these 33 positions,” Smith said during the press conference. “So it just speaks to how powerful the program is, and how enticing this amazing state is.”
“Ascend West Virginia is what we consider to be the nation’s premier remote workforce recruitment program,” Smith continued. “It was launched on April 12, 2021 – which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the release of John Denver’s iconic song ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ And really, this program is designed to attract those who are fully employed, who are seeking the contemporary experience-driven lifestyle, and choose West Virginia as their forever home.”
Smith, who also served as CEO for Intuit until 2018, explained that Ascend West Virginia “solves a strategic set of challenges by capitalizing on a secular opportunity.”
Smith cited the difficulties West Virginia has faced in attracting major employers to the state as a contributing factor to the decline in population.
“For many generations, our youth found the need to leave the state to pursue their career,” Smith said, before explaining how the upward trend in remote work has changed the organizational landscape of many industries. “And (now) many people have discovered the opportunity to live in a wonderful Hallmark-like community like West Virginia offers, while still being able to do the job of their choice with wherever their employer may be located.”
This latest round of participants marks the first group to be located in the Greenbrier Valley. As of Tuesday, Ascend is accepting applications for its second classes in both the Greenbrier Valley and Morgantown, as well as the first class to be located in the Eastern Panhandle.
“This is a time, particularly after Covid, where people just want to work where they play,” Alys Smith added. “This is a great opportunity, and we are just so excited to have all these new people coming into West Virginia.”
Including family members, the 33 applicants selected for participation in the program will bring a total of 61 new residents to the Greenbrier Valley – 15 percent of whom are native Mountaineers. The average annual salary of each participant is $125,937. Previously, more than 110 people relocated to the Morgantown area as part of the program’s inaugural class. As of this writing, Ascend West Virginia has received well over 11,000 applications from around the world and has a program acceptance rate of less than 1 percent.
“We joke that we’re harder to get into than Harvard,” added Dr. Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of Economic, Community and Asset Development of the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative. “But really, what that shows is the power of what this program offers us as a state.”
Under the remote worker program, out-of-state participants who move to West Virginia will receive $12,000 along with annual passes to indulge in whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing and ziplining. The full relocation package is valued at more than $20,000.
Chelsea Ruby, cabinet secretary of the W.Va. Department of Tourism, then spoke about the specifics of the Greenbrier Valley class, saying, “We received just over 3,600 applications. To give you a little perspective, Lewisburg itself has just over 3,700 people – so we had almost as many people apply as are current residents of the city.”
Ruby added that program participants come from a wide array of industries including technology, advertising, computer system design, scientific and technical services, and management.
“We’ve got Deloitte, KPMG, UC Berkeley, Cisco, Verizon, California Certified Organic Farmers,” Ruby added. “So really there’s a little bit of everything here, and they make up a truly diverse group.”
“What really drew me to this position and program is the ability to shape the future of our state,” said Ryan King, Ascent West Virginia Greenbrier Valley experience coordinator. “West Virginians are some of the best people on the planet. I’m excited to showcase our state – and introduce the newest West Virginians to our state.”
King added that he has been highly involved in the applicant selection process “from the start to the finish,” before introducing “Ascenders” Ben Isenberg, Maggie Blume, Julio Castillo and Andrew Neely as the Greenbrier Valley’s newest residents.
Neely, an Air Force veteran with roots in the Greenbrier Valley, returns to Lewisburg from Melbourne, Fla., where he worked on NASA’s Artemis Project. An alumnus of Greenbrier East High School, Neely currently works as a senior contracts manager with Primer AI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company.
“Here in Lewisburg there is a true sense of community,” Neely said. “I didn’t even realize that was lacking until I got back.”
Through a partnership with Rocket Mortgage, all Ascend West Virginia applicants, whether selected or not, are eligible to receive $3,500 in mortgage assistance should they choose to move to West Virginia. But according to Smith, all applicants received another gift, as well.
“For those that applied but didn’t get selected, we made sure that every one of them won,” Smith added. “They all received West Virginia wildflower seeds so they could plant West Virginia in their backyard.”
Ascend West Virginia hopes to welcome a total of 1,000 remote workers to the Mountain State within the next five years.
As part of Tuesday's announcement, officials said they are opening up new applications for the Eastern Panhandle, along with additional openings for Morgantown and the Greenbrier Valley.
Despite the state’s long-term population doldrums, the Eastern Panhandle is the fastest-growing region of West Virginia and is a cheaper living alternative for people who work a little more than an hour away in Washington, D.C. The Eastern Panhandle includes small towns such as Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg and Shepherdstown.
The 2020 census found West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state in the past decade and is now the only state with fewer residents than it had in 1950. Residents left as jobs in coal, steel and other industries were eliminated. The nation’s second-largest coal producer, West Virginia has lost 56 percent of its coal mining jobs since 2009 as power plants turn toward renewable energy sources.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.