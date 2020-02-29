As session nears end, lawmakers have given little consideration to diverse economy

Charleston – About two weeks into the 2020 legislative session, scientists warned that symptoms of the wounded world – eruptions, rainfall, convulsions, heat – had brought the human race the closest it's ever been to extinction.
Now, as the legislative session nears its own end, West Virginia lawmakers have doubled down on industries that scientists have warned could usher in the apocalypse.
Back in their home communities, many of lawmakers' constituents were still working in those extractive industries, too sick to work at all, or leaving West Virginia and moving to states working to end reliance on fossil fuels.
As of Saturday evening, with one week to go, lawmakers in the state Senate had, in a unanimous vote, approved tax cuts for power plants that burn coal.
Nearly the entire House of Delegates had voted for a bill further cutting the severance tax cut on coal.
In two other bipartisan votes, delegates had approved tax breaks for companies that use natural gas, which emits the greenhouse gas methane, including a tax break for a potential cracker plant, and a tax break for companies that store and transport the fossil fuel.
'We keep going down this path of investing in things that have no future," said James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at West Virginia University.
A warming planet
On Jan. 15, scientists at NOAA and NASA confirmed that 2019 had been the second-warmest year on record. Wildfires, a symptom of the crisis, raged in 2019 from the Arctic to Australia.
On Jan. 23, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the iconic Doomsday Clock in Chicago to 100 seconds to midnight, signaling that the world population is closer to apocalypse than it's ever been, citing the prospect of nuclear war, cyber-enabled information warfare, and climate change. They noted that annual emissions and atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases had reached record highs.
By Feb. 12, lawmakers in the House Energy Committee were passing a bill reducing the severance tax on coal. Last week, the entire House of Delegates passed the bill, with only one nay vote, Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier.
Also last week, the state Senate, in a unanimous vote, approved tax cuts for power plants that burn coal.
"Unfortunately climate change has become a partisan issue, recently," said Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, an environmental scientist. "But I don't think it's going to continue to be a partisan issue. I think at some point in the near future, at the federal level, climate change is going to be addressed. And in order to address climate change, there's no choice but to address fossil fuels. And any economic development strategy that relies on the use of fossil fuels far into the future is subject to potentially failing as the world addresses climate change."
Hansen said he does see some recognition of the need to diversify the economy in the West Virginia Legislature. He noted that Senate Bill 583 has made progress. It would create incentives for utility companies to develop solar projects. Also, there is House Bill 4574, his "Just Transition" bill, which sets up a state office to seek grants for job retraining and economic development in historically coal-dominated communities.
"But at the same time, there's a recognition among everybody here that there are people still employed in the coal industry and in power plants that have been losing their jobs and unfortunately are going to continue to lose their jobs in the near future, so some of the bills that are passing are trying to moderate the pain and extend some of these jobs some number of years so that there's more of a soft landing," he said.
Softening the blow
Several lawmakers say the tax breaks they've passed for fossil fuel industries are efforts to soften the blow while other parts of the world transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. Hansen said it's "a huge transition of the economy that's occurring in a relatively short period of time."
Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at WVU, meanwhile, says, "There is no soft landing for coal."
"The demise is due to overwhelming market forces and there's no little tinkering around the edges with respect to tax breaks that's going to make a whit of difference in the survival of the coal industry," he said. "These are overwhelming market forces, and it's silly, frankly, to just keep doing these little tax breaks.
"And I'm sure they can't quantify what difference is that going to make in jobs, the coal miners keeping their jobs, I'm sure they don't make that case because they can't, because it doesn't make any difference."
He noted that other states are working on reaching zero carbon emissions. That means the natural gas West Virginia is extracting won't be wanted to generate electricity within 10 to 15 years, he said.
Van Nostrand was reminded of the last legislative session, when the Legislature gave another tax break to the coal industry.
"That saved $60 million," he said. "That didn't make a whit of difference in terms of keeping coal plants open in West Virginia. That gets lost in the rounding in terms of the overwhelming market forces that are resulting in the demise of the coal industry, but that $60 million makes a huge difference in terms of what the state government can do in the way of providing essential services."
Senators and delegates in the House, last week, decided how much to allocate toward programs for people with dementia and meals for senior centers, foster care, and a program that assists people with severe disabilities and helps them stay in their homes, and debated whether they could afford to pay to cap the price of insulin.
Ted Boettner, executive director of the left-leaning West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said if lawmakers want to spur economic growth, he'd like to see more state government funding go toward research and development at institutions of higher education.
"There's no state that is positioned worse than West Virginia if our economy is going to move toward de-carbonization because we are so reliant on fossil fuel extraction for jobs, and our economy and the steps that we're not taking today are going to make that even worse in the future," he said. "That's what's kind of scary to me is, it's going to happen because it has to happen. I know there's politics involved, but it pretty much has to happen, and if West Virginia doesn't prepare for that, we are going to be in a worse position moving forward."
He added that the solar bill is "better than nothing."
"I have low expectations these days, especially in that area of policy for our state," he said. "It's going to have to be forced upon us by the outside.
"I'm not cynical but sometimes you can lose hope."
A state of emergency
On Feb. 7, about a month into the legislative session, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for seven counties, due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Scientists have warned that disastrous flooding events would increase with the increased atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases that come from burning fossil fuels.
By Feb. 20, lawmakers in the House Finance committee were approving bills that give tax breaks to companies that store or transport natural gas or build a cracker in the state. Methane, a greenhouse gas, frequently leaks during the natural gas production and transportation process.
Last week, the House of Delegates passed both bills with large, bipartisan majorities.
"That's just silly," Van Nostrand said. "They're not going to go anywhere."
He referenced Boettner's proposal to raise the natural gas severance tax.
"They're not going to go someplace else because we add a penny on to the tax," he said. "The natural gas is here and it's cheap to extract. That argument that 'Oh, they're going to go someplace else.' Really, because there are only three states that have the Marcellus Shale.
"Really? Go to Kentucky, good luck finding some natural gas there. Go to North Carolina. Go wherever. The natural gas is here."
Advocates for the natural gas industry want to extract it to make plastics. Van Nostrand said single-use plastics are also experiencing a downturn in demand.
As for the solar bill, he said, "at least we've got something."
"That's an effort to recognize we need to have a diversified energy supply if we're going to attract employers who have renewable energy objectives as part of their corporate sustainability goals," he said. "This is a start."
However, that solar bill has currently caused a "stalemate" in the House of Delegates, according to Karan Ireland, lead lobbyist for the West Virginia Environmental Council.
After Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, attempted to amend the bill so that small customers – such as families, churches, or small nonprofits, she said – could enter into their own agreements with companies to use solar panels and pay for their usage, that bill was taken off the agenda and placed on what lawmakers call their "inactive calendar."
"This would be a true jobs bill," Ireland said, noting that solar panel installation is a rapidly developing field.
"A big black mark"
Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, is a sponsor of the solar bill. He said technology companies have "said if we don't have access to additional renewable power, that that's a big black mark on West Virginia."
He has also pushed for economic diversification in some areas.
Hanshaw pointed to his House Bill 4001, creating an "Impact Fund," which passed out of Senate Finance Saturday. He says the bill would encourage offshore investors to "place that investment here."
"We know that the extractive industries have been a historic base of this state since our founding, but that's not going to be the economy of the future and doing things to make the state hospitable to different kinds of industry is a priority here," he said. "So House Bill 4001 is a vehicle that lets the state of West Virginia sort of put its foot forward and say to the rest of the world, 'We are here to seek investment from all over the world, from sources of capital anywhere around the globe, and we're going to provide a conduit and a vehicle that lets you place that investment here safely and in a way that complies with all applicable state and federal law.'"
He said offshore investors, such as the sovereign wealth funds of another nation, or corporate conglomerates headquartered in another part of the world, "worry about when you place an investment here in the United States... that the United States federal government can unwind your transaction up to two years after the fact."
"So one of the things that you want to do to de-risk your overall investment is seek to place your investment alongside some other sovereign entity," he said. "Sometimes that might be like an economic development authority. Sometimes it could be the United States government itself through the Department of Commerce, and here we intend for it to be a vehicle that is sanctioned by the state of West Virginia to act as that sovereign."
He said that while other states that have created their own state sovereign wealth funds use tax dollars, West Virginia's bill doesn't allow for that. He also said he doesn't predict the fund would disproportionately benefit fossil fuels.
"No, in fact I think it's likely to be the reverse of that," he said. "If you sort of look at what's going on with global investments now, what you see is that many of the larger funds around the world are actively divesting themselves of their fossil assets."
He also brought up House Bill 4621, which he said would encourage technology companies to come to the state, and another that would lower the B&O tax for solar generators.
"The purpose of those bills is to make West Virginia a place where the financial services industry can deploy new technology in a sort of introductory way to help entice the development of financial technology here in West Virginia," he said. "So we've got 1.8 million consumers here in our state. It's a fairly small market. It's an easy place to deploy and test technology because of how easy it is to deal with our small population.
"One of the real knocks on West Virginia from the economic development consulting core that's out here around the world is that we just don't have enough sites to develop for sort of the kind of heavy and midsize industry that sort of the generation ahead of yours and mine looked to for economic development," he said. "There's nothing we can do about that. We have the topography we have. We have the geography that we have. And we're not going to change that. But it doesn't take any of those resources to develop apps for the financial industry. It doesn't take any of those resources to develop new products for the financial services sector.
"Millions of people are being employed in very, very well-paying jobs to develop those kind of products for the financial services industry," he said. "Why can't they do that in Beckley? Why can't they do that in Charleston? Why can't they do that in Lewisburg or Morgantown? They can. It just means that we've got to have a regulatory environment here that entices it."
He said while the Consumer Credit Protection Act would still protect consumers, the bill would let companies test products more quickly. Consumers would voluntarily agree to test the products, he said.
He said that "you've got to find a jurisdiction that lets you test products in the marketplace quickly without incurring years' worth of applications to just be able to deploy your technology to a few consumers to find out what works and what doesn't."
Hanshaw said diversifying the economy is a "multi-tiered process."
"I think we've got a tremendous amount of work still yet due," he said. "We have done things this session primarily targeted at retaining jobs that are here. So one of the things that we worry about is are we making sure folks who have jobs in the fossil (fuel) industry right now are able to keep them and stay here in West Virginia while we transition into other sectors of the economy."
Asked for his take on how West Virginia could diversify, Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, brought up his marijuana legalization efforts. Those efforts have been repeatedly rejected by the Republican majority.
"I've seen some talk," Bates said. "I've not seen a whole lot of efforts. I've seen some talk, some discussion about what we need to do through a tech caucus, looking at what's worked in other places and looking at 21st century industries, but I've not seen a lot of investments in those kinds of things in West Virginia."
Minority vice chair of House Finance, Bates said he hasn't heard any evidence natural gas tax breaks will lead to growth that wouldn't already have occurred, but he also argues that "what we need to do is use it here in West Virginia."
"People don't like pipelines," he said. "So to the extent that we could use the gas here to make things, I think that could be a positive for West Virginia. Now whether we need to give unlimited tax credits to attract those industries, I'm not sure. That strategy has not necessarily worked well for us in the past."
Impact Fund passes
Saturday afternoon, without too much discussion, senators passed Hanshaw's Impact Fund bill out of the Senate Finance committee. Hanshaw appeared to speak in favor, mentioning the prospect of a cracker plant several times.
Then they argued for about an hour over House Bill 4439, which lets affiliated coal companies that aren't seeing increases in coal production still claim a tax credit on severance tax related to new investments.
Representatives of the state Tax Department told lawmakers the bill came at the request of the coal industry, after the Tax Department interpreted a 2019 bill to only apply to groups of companies upping coal production.
"You've got to understand a mine, it's an extractive industry," Randy Cheetham, of Arch Coal, told them. "Every day you go into a mine and take out coal, that's a day closer to that mine being worked out."
Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told them a severance tax cut last year had helped the industry. Sen. Doug Facemire, D-Braxton, scoffed.
"You ought to be in the paper telling us how much business is booming... I'm really glad to hear happy days are here again."
"I would stop a little short of saying happy days are here again," Hamilton responded. "It is a struggle. We have lost over 560 coal-fired units nationally. Where we used to send coal to 165 coal-fired plants, today it's only 50."
About 13,000 West Virginians work in the industry, according to Hamilton. That's about 1.8 million West Virginians.
"We're all on the same team," Cheetham said.
Facemire argued that West Virginia keeps receiving less and less money in coal severance.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, argued that people employed in the industry also pay taxes.
"So you've got to take the big picture, not just zero in on one little aspect," Roberts said.
Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, who also represents Barbour County, argued that his county needs good-paying jobs, and asked if "an individual with a high school education would be able to learn to be a miner."
Last year, Arch Coal announced they planned to build a longwall mine in Barbour County. Cheetham told Sypolt they were working to recruit at-risk youth in the area and planned to be there "the next 20-25 years."
"It really is a career for these kids," he said.
Senators took a voice vote on the bill.
At the end, the ayes had it.
