A big question about a hydrogen production project kickstarted by West Virginia officials this month is the feasibility of storing carbon dioxide byproduct underground on public lands.
That’s just the spearhead of what’s likely to be ongoing public debate over whether that kind of carbon capture storage is truly workable for a range of big projects.
Fidelis New Energy plans a multi-faceted project for Point Pleasant aiming to produce hydrogen from natural gas and use the energy for a variety of purposes including carbon-neutral hyperscale datacenters, greenhouses, transportation, and steel production.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/20/as-hydrogen-projects-kick-off-environmental-groups-question-effects-of-carbon-capture/
