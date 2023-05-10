As the Environmental Protection Agency prepares to roll out significant proposed rules for power plants, Senator Joe Manchin says he’ll oppose every nominee for the agency until the administration backs off.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan has a 9:30 a.m. Thursday announcement scheduled to describe new carbon pollution standards for coal- and gas-fired power plants.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/10/as-epa-prepares-to-roll-out-new-power-plant-rules-manchin-says-hell-vote-against-agencys-nominees/
