The Governor’s Arts Caravan is coming to Mercer and Greenbrier counties, featuring a series of five grant workshops to discuss grant programs with artists and arts organizations.
Available grants include six Oct. 1 grant programs and rolling deadline funding opportunities.
Each session will last approximately two and a half hours and consist of an overview of available grants and services provided by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Curator Randall Reid-Smith and arts office grant coordinators will lead workshops and answer questions. All workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required. Locations and times are:
• Monday, Aug. 1, 9 - 11:30 a.m., Granada Theater (Bluefield, Mercer County)
• Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9 - 11:30 a.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre (Lewisburg, Greenbrier County)
