More than 250 people joined Love Hope Center for the Arts for the gallery’s first annual Artists of the New exhibition on Saturday, which showcased artists’ work across the New River Gorge.
The exhibit celebrates the artistic talent in Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Local artisan vendors and multiple food trucks were set up outside the gallery. Additionally, The Freefolk Brewery released a new brew called “Mountain Magic” for the event.
The opening reception also featured live entertainment at the gallery’s new outdoor stage by Heavy-Set Paw-Paws, Lords of Lester, and Intoxicated Zen.
“It was so exciting to see so many members of our community engage in our region’s art scene,” said the organization’s president, Hannah Mitchell, in a press release.
The “Artists of the New” exhibition has 2-D and 3-D submissions of work from all mediums and will be on view through October 16.
