A new art exhibit will open at Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville, showcasing work of artist Jenny Wilson.
The opening reception will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a special performance and artist talk at the center at 100 Rotan St. the following day, Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 3 p.m.
Wilson relocated to West Virginia from Switzerland after 12 years abroad. Her painting career began after raising two children in Morgantown and completing her Master of Music degree at WVU.
This will be Wilson’s first major exhibit south of Morgantown, although she has participated in many juried shows in Charleston.
Jamie Lester, arguably one of West Virginia’s best-known artists and now a career musician, too, is responsible for connecting Wilson to Love Hope Arts.
As a native New Yorker, born in Queens in 1958, Wilson was raised in an artistic family. After her three years at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan, Wilson moved to Maine, where she completed high school and earned her degrees in classical and jazz flute performance.
A 12-year stint in Switzerland came to an end when she enrolled at WVU to finish her master’s degree.
Wilson’s love of rural America, especially the landscape of West Virginia, has been the inspiration for this show.
Her painting style is abstract and improvisational, as is her music. Her ability to take an abstract painting or a piece of jazz music and make it accessible and even beautiful is what makes her work unique.
“In my paintings and in my music, I always want to touch people’s hearts and give them a feeling of being included in the work.” Wilson commented in a press release.
The exhibition will be a collection of Wilson’s recent work.
Pieces will be available for purchase and on view until Jan. 15, 2023.
In the Saturday session, Wilson will perform with her husband, bassist Nathan Wilson, as the Wilson Jazz Duo.
“I often view painting as music unwinding itself and coming to a visual conclusion,” Wilson said.
“Painting allows me to stop time, to make choices in slow motion, and to experience the art of composing in a whole new way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.