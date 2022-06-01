A break-in on Friday, May 20 in Nicholas County resulted in two people being arrested for several felonies.
Stephen Dorsey Jr., 39, and J.W. Shortridge, 43, were both arrested and charged with breaking and entering grand larceny, and two counts of conspiracy, which are all felony offences.
According to an official release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, the case began as an investigation into a breaking and entering in the Mount Lookout area.
During the investigation a search warrant was secured, which led police to find several items linking Dorsey and Shortridge to the crime, the release said. Many of the stolen items were returned to their original owners.
During the search warrant, another subject whose name has not been released was also arrested for unrelated felony charges.
The investigation was a joint effort between The Nicolas County Sheriff’s Department along with Central Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Summersville Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.