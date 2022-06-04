Arrest made in Hargrove Street shooting

Beckley Police Department detectives and officers took Andrew Wayne Miller into custody shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
He was located hiding in a residence on Mulberry Street in Beckley, according to a press release from Chief of Detectives M.G. Bragg of the Beckley Police Department, who said Miller was arrested without incident.
According to a previous press release, at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, officers from Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting that had just occurred inside an apartment at Hargrove Street Apartments located on Hargrove Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers began performing life-saving measures on the victim until he was transported to a local hospital by emergency services personnel. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Through an investigation conducted by the Beckley Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Miller, 31, of Charleston, was identified as the person responsible for the shooting. Warrants were obtained for malicious wounding, wanton endangerment (three counts) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.