PRINCETON — Travel isn’t always easy for the elderly or people lacking transportation, but a mobile clinic coming to the Mercer County Health Department will help put vaccinations and other services within reach.
The Mercer County Commission approved a $266,000 American Rescue Plan grant Tuesday that will allow the health department to purchase a mobile clinic.
Administrator Bonnie Allen said the clinic will be like a van or minibus.
“It will have an exam room and an area for labs (blood samples) to be drawn,” Allen said. “There will be a refrigerator for vaccines, it will have a wheelchair lift, and it will have an awning outside when it’s warm and sunny. We’re very excited.”
The new clinic is being purchased from a company called TESCO in South Carolina, she said.
“I emailed them (Tuesday) to let them know we have been approved for the money. The money will be given to us in November,” Allen said. “As soon as we have that. Hopefully, they will start production beforehand, and hopefully they will have one done.”
If the company has a mobile clinic in stock, the health department could receive it within 30 days, she said. If one is not ready, three to six months could pass before it’s delivered.
Once the new clinic arrives, the health department will be able to bring services such as flu and Covid vaccinations to outlying communities such as Rock, Spanishburg and Matoaka, Allen said. It can also be used during an emergency for first aid and other health services.
“We’re really excited,” Allen said. “It gives us an opportunity to do some more for the community.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said funding the new mobile facility was “literally the heart of why American Rescue Plan funds were created.” He asked Allen if any other grant sources were available for the clinic. Allen said there were none, but the health department would be furnishing the van’s gasoline and insurance. Puckett said that more funding for it could be found later when the state receives settlement money from opioid lawsuits.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said he has seen the health department go from being “dormant to very active” in the county.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
