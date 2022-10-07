Charles Stewart is a local Army veteran, Purple Heart recipient and father of five who wants to serve his hometown the same way he has served his country.
On Thursday, Charles and his wife Jennifer, along with an assist from the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon to their restaurant, the Dog Tag Cafe at Crossroads Mall.
"We thought this was a good spot. We wanted to be somewhere that was easy for people to find and provide something that they ordinarily couldn't get," Stewart said.
"We do unique lunch specials, such as a doughnut burger or church chili, but we always offer pulled pork sandwiches on Thursdays and hot dogs on Saturdays,” Stewart said.
Not content with offering the community just another cafe, the Stewarts are using her experience and education from the Culinary Institute of America to broaden the services they offer.
And of course, they have the coffee and ice cream that everyone expects from any self-respecting cafe.
"We have quite a few coffee flavors, and a large selection of both sugar-free and regular styles,” Stewart said.
The atmosphere of the cafe leaves an indelible impression with United States patriotism on full display. The walls are adorned with flags and other memorabilia from the armed forces while the seating arrangements are spacious and accessible.
"I want this store to stay small; I don't want this cafe to become corporate,” Jennifer said. "We hope this place captures small-town America.”
Her goal is to keep the cafe a local treasure and continue the ethos of the American small business.
Charles Stewart is also dedicated to veteran outreach within the community.
"We're coordinating with other local service offices to help veterans access benefits they may not even be aware of," Charles Stewart said.
Michelle Rotellini, the president of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is "extremely proud to have Dog Tag Cafe here in Raleigh County, and we honor the freedom that the veterans have fought for.”
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helps burgeoning businesses like Dog Tag Cafe get off the ground by offering planning and support for big events.
"We really are honored to become part of the Crossroads Mall; it's like a family here,” Charles Stewart said.
