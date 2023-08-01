KIMBERLY, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water is officially stepping in to help the Armstrong Public Service District in Fayette County until further notice after the water system was deemed inadequate.
Armstrong PSD entered into an interim Emergency Operations and Management Agreement with American Water Monday, which follows the Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s instructions for them to do so within a 10-day period.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/01/armstrong-psd-enters-service-agreement-with-west-virginia-american-water-to-help-aging-system/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.