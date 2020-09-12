Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is inviting women across Central Appalachia to participate in a series of webinars on women’s health.
The first webinar – via Zoom – in the series will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. The webinar topic is Ovarian Cancer 101. Speakers Rebecca Akers, APRN, FNP-BC, and Blakelee Barnett, APRN, CNM, FNP-C, will discuss prevalence in Appalachia, risk factors, prevention and screening tips, ovarian cancer symptoms, how ovarian cancer is diagnosed and ovarian cancer treatments.
Future webinar topics for this Women’s Health series include “Get to Know Cervical Cancer” on Sept. 29; “Total Breast Health” on Oct. 13; and "After Diagnosis: What's Next? A Women's Cancer Panel" on Oct. 27.