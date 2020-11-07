Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) invites people across Central Appalachia to participate in a webinar on Defeating Diabetes: Prevention and Management.
The webinar will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Join ARH Endocrinologist Dr. Edilfavia Uy and Nurse Practitioner/Diabetes Coordinator Bonnie Ferguson as they discuss the diabetes basics, including types of diabetes, signs and symptoms, risk factors, prevention techniques, diabetes testing and treatments and care.
To register, go to this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kFGIrJHIToWWxCJ2VbS6aQ