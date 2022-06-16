Summers County ARH Hospital has announced a new partnership with New River Community and Technical College that will allow students to attend classes and gain experience in the hospital simultaneously.
The plan has been under development for over a year, and the first announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday at the hospital.
Practical nursing students will be able to attend classes this fall with the opportunity to choose the hospital site to complete their education on the applied science degree. Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, president of New River CTC, said school officials are planning to bring more classes and programs to the hospital in the future.
“The college is proud to stand here today, as we work to serve and improve the lives of those who live here in Summers County,” Copenhaver said. “This practical nursing program is here to help fill that need of nurses that is so very much in need right now.”
The partnership represents a milestone for the college as it is the first time the school will offer onsite classes within a partnership. The prospect of students receiving on-site education will critically improve the education, school officials believe.
“The partnership that we have is a wonderful opportunity for our practical nursing students,” said JoAnna Perry, director of practical nursing at the college.
“Not only will students be able to learn in state-of-the-art classrooms and simulation labs on site, but will also be able to complete most clinical experiences within the hospital classes,” Perry said.
Along with being able to complete courses and gain experience at the hospital, students will also have the opportunity to complete their prerequisites there, limiting travel necessities for the students.
“I am super excited for New River to be joining our family. We need these nurses; they are a vital part of our community and a vital part of our hospital,” said Angela Rivera, chief nurse officer at Beckley ARH. “We just want to welcome New River and welcome their students to our family, and I am looking very forward to this program.”
New River CTC is one of two community colleges in the state that offers education on the applied science of practical nursing, and this new partnership, school and hospital officials said, will make the students much more well positioned when they graduate. The program is an 11-month program that includes three 15-week semesters. Upon completion, the students will be eligible to take the NCLEX licensure exam and upon passing will be registered nurses. They are currently accepting applications for the fall term.