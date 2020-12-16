ELKINS — Davis & Elkins College has released its president's list for the fall 2020 semester which includes all full-time students who earned a 4.0 GPA.
Area students recognized were:
l Mollee Akers of Matheny
l Matthew Weintraub of Lewisburg
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 9:32 pm
Nancy Shuck of Circleview Drive, Beckley, WV passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Carroll Halsey, 88, of Cool Ridge, WV passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.