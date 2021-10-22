Area churches are inviting the public to a prayer and worship event in Mount Hope on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.
"Unashamed Praise and Worship" will be a time of sharing and worshipping, event organizers reported.
A drama and live music will be part of the worship, and those who attend will have an opportunity to share their life experiences with the group.
"Your testimony will not only acknowledge what has been done for you, but it will encourage others who are in the midst of their own battle or storm and show them that GOD will make a way, that he will never leave you nor forsake you," a flyer for the event states.
Multiple churches from the area have come together to host the praise and worship get-together at the Mount Home Community Center at 514 Main St. in Mount Hope on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available, according to the flyer.