The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), a federal-state partnership working to strengthen economic growth and community development in 13 Appalachian states, issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative.
The grant program addresses the region’s substance use disorder crisis with investments of $10 million in the creation and expansion of a recovery ecosystem that helps facilitate workforce entry and re-entry.
Awards issued through the INSPIRE Initiative will support a wide variety of projects on the post-treatment to employment continuum, including investments in health care networks to better meet the needs of substance use disorder recovery professionals, recovery-focused job and workforce training programs, expanded recovery support networks, training and certification of recovery specialists, and more.
Since INSPIRE was established in April of 2021, ARC has invested more than $15.7 million in 49 projects covering 197 Appalachian counties.