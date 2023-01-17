washington, d.c. —The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Tuesday issued a request for proposals for funding of substance use disorder recovery programs.
The grant program addresses the disproportionate impact of the substance use disorder crisis on Appalachian communities and workforces with investments of up to $13 million in projects that create or expand services in the recovery ecosystem and help facilitate workforce entry and re-entry.
Awards issued through the INSPIRE Initiative will support a range of projects on the post-treatment to employment continuum, including the development or expansion of recovery-focused job and workforce training programs, recovery support networks and specialists, cross-sector recovery-focused partnerships, wraparound services, and more.
