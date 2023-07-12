charleston, w.va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has appropriated over $18 million for 11 projects across West Virginia, though none specific to The Register-Herald market.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments across the Appalachian region.
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) administers the state’s ARC program.
Statewide projects that will receive funding are:
• WV Rural Water Association to get $187,392 for infrastructure circuit rider project. The project will provide funding for a drinking water and wastewater circuit rider to provide technical assistance to water and wastewater systems in the state. The circuit rider will provide assistance and consultation to local utilities in areas such as leak detection work, preventing inflow and infiltration, utility finance and management, water and wastewater system operations, and loan servicing. The project will enable local utilities to address critical issues without having to hire additional staff and promote more efficient operation and management of existing systems.
• West Virginia Department of Economic Development to get $220,000 for consolidated technical assistance. With ARC funding assistance, WVDED will continue the consolidated technical assistance program. The grant allows WVDED to employ staff for providing technical assistance to ARC applicants and grantees, monitoring and administering ongoing projects, drafting and implementing the West Virginia Development Plan, and operating the West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC programs.
• West Virginia Development Office to get $250,000 for a competitive improvement program. The project will provide training and consultation services to small and medium-sized firms in West Virginia to increase their competitiveness. The project will address a unique need for which no other funding sources are available. The results of these services will be a greater number of companies that are increasing the range of their market and market share, and a commensurate increase in the number of jobs retained or created.
