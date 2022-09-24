Appalachian business leaders came together at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs on Sept. 1 for the West Virginia Chamber’s 86th Annual Meeting & Business Summit.
The session – titled ARISE: A Multi-state Model for Economic Development – featured a panel made up of seven of the Appalachian region’s most high-profile outdoor industry executives. Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) served as moderator.
“We are 13 states (in the Appalachian region),” Manchin began. “In this region, there are 423 counties. There are about 26 million people. There are only two entities in this country that are comparable to this – California and Texas.”
“Think about that,” Manchin continued. “We are a region third in size in this country. We were not named ‘the 13 states of Appalachia’; we were named the Appalachian Regional Commission. So today we talk about lifting up our region.”
Manchin explained that “because of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan,” every federal agency has received additional funding “to do better things across this country.”
“We’re concerned about what we can do in the Appalachian region,” Manchin noted. “So I threw out, during our last monthly (ARC) call, the possibility of talking about tourism. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if some of our states decided they wanted to work together around tourism?”
During the call, Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Jina Belcher, along with Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of Economic, Community and Asset Development for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, kept a record of member states that had expressed interest in a collaborative tourism-promotion effort.
“Commissioner Manchin challenged folks that were on that call to identify an industry cluster that we felt we could really move the needle in Appalachia,” Belcher told those in attendance. “During that conversation, we realized that there were a lot of themes that were commonalities among the states that were represented on the call.”
Belcher explained that for most states within the region, the outdoor economic industry was that common “industry cluster,” adding, “This went from being just a tourism-related initiative, to really an outdoor industry-related initiative.”
Belcher then outlined the three stages of the economic development model – the spectrum of readiness – used by the ARC: ideation, incubation, and acceleration.
“We (West Virginia) consider ourselves an incubation state,” Belcher noted. “We have the resources at our fingertips, but we still have more learning to do from other states around us that have an industry.”
“Oftentimes economic development stops at some type of border,” Twilley said at the conclusion of Belcher’s remarks. “So we really started going at this by saying, ‘Here, we’ve got this idea that we still have more questions than answers. But if you’re willing to come and learn with us, we’re willing to try to figure this out together.’”
“The second fundamental approach that we had,” Twilley continued, “was that, if we could take our collective knowledge and identify this idea of a ‘centers of gravity’ – what if we could take that knowledge that oftentimes lives in isolation – how could we spread that across other areas?”
“It becomes our knowledge,” Twilley concluded. “We’ve got to be willing to share it, and we’ve got to start collaborating.”
Manchin then shifted the conversation to Tennessee RiverLine Director Brad Collett by asking him to speak about the “ideation state” of Tennessee.
“What I think is really interesting about the Tennessee RiverLine initiative is that it truly is connecting to this idea of transforming our region,” Collett began. “The Tennessee RiverLine vision is truly aspirational – it is to establish a 652-mile system of paddling, hiking and biking experiences along the Tennessee River.”
“It transforms the way that we see this landscape,” Collett continued. “The landscape unifies us across states – it challenges us to think about the river, adjacent public lands, and the 32 counties and 43 incorporated cities and towns along it as a synthetic 1.2 million-acre park. That’s twice the size of the Great Smoky Mountains, and it’s connecting this entire region together.”
“But more than recreation and tourism, it is a strategy for economic development and entrepreneurship,” Collett added, before deferring to Tennessee Riverline Funding Strategist and Grants Manager Hannah Kirby.
“On a scale going from tourism, down to really micro-economic development – up to this point the Tennessee RiverLine has been really active in programming for the last two to three years,” Kirby said. “There’s been something else going on over the last two to three years – what is that? The corona-something?
“We’ve seen this phenomenal engagement in outdoor recreational opportunities because that’s all people could do for so long,” Kirby added. “And they realized the natural resources, the assets, that we have all over the Tennessee River Valley – all over Appalachia.”
“That, in a nutshell, is what ideation looks like in Tennessee,” Kirby concluded.
Co-Directors Sara Chester and Molly Hemstreet of North Carolina-based Industrial Commons were next to speak. The pair discussed North Carolina’s position as an “accelerator state.”
“We are working in a region of western North Carolina where we have seen a lot of job loss,” Chester said. “Similar to here (West Virginia), but for us it was textiles and furniture. At one point, our four-county region had lost 40,000 jobs in a 10-year period. We were at 16 percent unemployment.
“What [we] wanted to do was not throw those industries out, but find a way to reinvent them,” Chester added. “A lot of our work is about creating a new vision of our economy in western North Carolina that’s not based only on economic development and community development, but also on supply chain development. With the help of the ARC, we started the Carolina Textile District (CTD) in 2014.”
According to Chester, the CTD connects “hundreds of companies” among North and South Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania with a reliable domestic supply chain.
“One of the things we’ve been working on is developing an official ‘institute’ where we can train other communities – specifically rural communities,” Chester noted. “We believe that the challenges of rural communities are specific compared to more urban areas.”
“We can’t create other Industrial Commons or other Carolina Textile Districts in other regions,” Chester concluded. “But what we can do is teach communities how to look at the assets that they have, and how to leverage those assets and institutions and industries to create a new economy that’s more resilient.”
Hemstreet began her remarks by telling the audience about her drive from North Carolina to West Virginia, saying, “We were learning about the New River as we were coming here. It’s one of the oldest rivers in the world, and it starts in North Carolina. And it made us think about how the rivers and the mountains that mark our beautiful region cross state lines naturally.
“Something else that crosses state lines naturally are the supply chains,” Hemstreet continued, before shifting the conversation.
“I’m going to shake it up a little bit here and tell you about socks,” Hemstreet said. “There’s a really phenomenal project we have going on with Smartwool (apparel company). If you’re walking these trails or paddling these rivers, you might very well have worn Smartwool socks. It’s a very high-quality product – still made right here in Tennessee and North Carolina.”
Hemstreet explained that rather than outsourcing their labor force to the international market, Smartwool chose to “keep their work here” in the United States.
“Socks are the most thrown-away item that you have,” Hemstreet added. “The average American will throw away around 70 pounds of textiles every year, and it’s something that’s often very hard to recycle. So the project we’ve done with Smartwool, we launched with them one of the largest circular-scale projects in the United States.”
Hemstreet explained that the goal of the project is to recover Smartwool’s “waste streams” and convert them back into raw material for the manufacture of new products.
“This is truly the circular economy,” Hemstreet said. “And it’s happening right here in our communities.”
At the conclusion of Hemstreet’s remarks, Manchin took the microphone once again and noted, “One of the things that has really strengthened us (ARC) at the federal level is the conversations that ARC is having with the secretary of commerce, the secretary of agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency.”
“And how do we make sure that we’re not stepping on each other’s toes?” Manchin asked, before turning the microphone over to the final panelist, Economic Development Administration (EDA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce Coal Communities Coordinator Courtney Haynes.
“At the Economic Development Administration, we’re quite flexible in our regular appropriations for funding,” Haynes told those in attendance. “We’ve provided a lot of funding over the last couple of years. And over the last year and a half – with the CARES Act, with the American Rescue Plan – the EDA went from a really small agency, typically $300 million, to over $3 billion essentially overnight.”
According to Haynes, the additional federal funding allowed the EDA to “really design some programs that met the needs of states – of these regional economies. It allowed us to think about things differently and have conversations with outside stakeholders.”
“We are awarding all of the funding through the American Rescue Plan from now until the end of September,” Haynes added. “But across the 13 states that the ARC serves, there is $611 million that have already been distributed – $59.4 million in the state of West Virginia alone – and more will be coming.”
As the panel’s discussion came to an end, Manchin told the audience, “ARISE stands for Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies – because of course everything has to be an acronym. But it is this concept of how much bigger, how much more transformational we can be as a region.”
