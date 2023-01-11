Washington, d.c. – The Appalachian Regional Council (ARC) awarded $6.3 million on Wednesday to Connect Humanity for a project that will help 50 underserved communities in every subregion of Appalachia plan for broadband access and growth.

Working with local partners in 12 Appalachian states — Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia — Connect Humanity will help communities develop tailored digital equity plans designed to deliver appropriate technology, business, and financing plans necessary to ensure high-speed and affordable internet for all, device access, and digital literacy training. The growing list of project partners includes:

Center on Rural Innovation

Empire State Development

Enterprise Center

Fair Count

Generation WV

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits & Philanthropy

NC State University Institute for Emerging Issues

SOAR – Shaping Our Appalachian Region

Student Freedom Initiative

Center for Strategic Partnerships at the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development

Virginia Funders Network

While a central focus of the project will be to help 50 under-connected communities across Appalachia compete for some of the $45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity Act (DEA) funding that will become available later in 2023, communities will also benefit from the technical assistance provided as part of the project to put them on a path to digital equity.

