Washington, d.c. – The Appalachian Regional Council (ARC) awarded $6.3 million on Wednesday to Connect Humanity for a project that will help 50 underserved communities in every subregion of Appalachia plan for broadband access and growth.
Working with local partners in 12 Appalachian states — Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia — Connect Humanity will help communities develop tailored digital equity plans designed to deliver appropriate technology, business, and financing plans necessary to ensure high-speed and affordable internet for all, device access, and digital literacy training. The growing list of project partners includes:
Center on Rural Innovation
Empire State Development
Enterprise Center
Fair Count
Generation WV
Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits & Philanthropy
NC State University Institute for Emerging Issues
SOAR – Shaping Our Appalachian Region
Student Freedom Initiative
Center for Strategic Partnerships at the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development
Virginia Funders Network
While a central focus of the project will be to help 50 under-connected communities across Appalachia compete for some of the $45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity Act (DEA) funding that will become available later in 2023, communities will also benefit from the technical assistance provided as part of the project to put them on a path to digital equity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.