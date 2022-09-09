The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), co-chaired by Gayle Manchin of West Virginia, awarded $12 million to 33 projects addressing substance use disorder in Appalachia with nine of the projects in the Mountain State and two of the projects in southern West Virginia, one in Rainelle and one in Mullens.
The INSPIRE initiative (Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems) supports community-based efforts offering recovery-to-work programs, supports for employees in recovery, training for employers to create recovery-friendly workplaces, and more.
"At ARC, we’re laser-focused on creating a comprehensive network of supports to help individuals recovering from substance use disorder succeed,” Manchin said in a press release on Thursday.
Since INSPIRE was established in April 2021, ARC has invested $28.1 million in 84 projects across 289 Appalachian counties.
INSPIRE program partners expect to improve nearly 1,200 businesses and help prepare nearly 6,500 students and workers for new workforce opportunities.
Successful projects will support post-treatment to employment, which could include investments in health care networks that support substance use disorder recovery professionals, recovery-focused job training programs, and initiatives designed to coordinate, or link, recovery services and training that support the recovery ecosystem, among others.
Regionally, God’s Way Home, Inc., located in Rainelle, received $500,000.
Using strategies developed from a previous INSPIRE planning grant, this project will use the Pathways Community HUB model, which is evidence-based, identifying individual risk factors to address the workforce ecosystem in the counties of Greenbrier, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers, and deliver wraparound programming that coordinates services and addresses complex health care needs for enrolled project participants.
Services will include education, health care, mental health services, housing, transportation, child care options, food and more to help Appalachians obtain a job, stay on the job and advance along a financially sustaining career pathway.
God’s Way Home officials estimate 15 businesses, 20 workers/trainees, 40 students, and 50 participants will be served by the project, according to ARC.
God's Way Home, Inc. is the main applicant in coordination with WVU Research Corp/Extension and the Meadow River Valley Community Resource Center.
An ARC grant of $470,640 has been appropriated to the Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (RAIL), in Mullens for a project called Recycled, Repurposed, Recovery in Appalachia.
The project will employ a multi-prong approach to help individuals affected by both substance use disorder (SUD) and economic distress in Wyoming County.
Operating out of Mullens Opportunity Center, which is close to numerous sober living facilities, RAIL will offer recovery treatment and support and job training and education through Workforce West Virginia and Catholic Charities West Virginia; mental health support from local counselors; recovery mentorship through the Community Connection Network; and transportation support for all services.
Additionally, RAIL will launch community development projects, including an initiative to create greenhouses and jewelry from recycled materials, and a tourism project for dinner theater events. Both will provide another opportunity to build community and support for those in recovery while creating new economic opportunities.
According to ARC, RAIL estimates 16 workers will receive job placements; 60 students will enroll in trainings and workshops and obtain certificates of completion and/or GEDs; and over 80 individuals will participate in the recycling program and community theater group.
The seven other awards across the state were:
• $500,000 to Mountain Health Network (MHN), located in Huntington, for Recovering & Ready to Work in West Virginia.
• $495,678 to Aspire Services Center, Inc., located in Morgantown, for Worthwhile Opportunities for Reentry Knowledge & Support (WORKS).
• $484,044 to Semper Liberi, located in Martinsburg, for the Recovery Integrated Supportive Employment (RISE) Program.
• $478,560 to Community Education Group (CEG), located in Lost City, for Community Health and Mobilization Prevention Services (CHAMPS).
• $446,980 to the Randolph County Housing Authority (RCHA), located in Elkins, for Cultivating Recovery Employment and Training Education (CREATE).
• $349,983 to Libera, Inc., located in Morgantown, for its Mentoring Program and Social Enterprise to Empower and Employ WV Transitioning Foster Youth.
• $50,000 to New Vision Renewable Energy, located in Philippi, for Next Step Village.
