West Virginia fourth- and fifth-grade students can showcase their artistic talents by creating posters for the 2021 Arbor Day contest. The poster contest theme is “Trees are Terrific ... and Growing.”
The West Virginia 2021 poster contest is presented by the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF), the Urban & Community Forestry Council and the West Virginia Forestry Association.
Teachers whose classrooms will participate in the contest can utilize a free educational guide from WVDOF. The guide includes in-depth lesson plans, hands-on activities and contest information.
Each school may submit one entry for fourth grade and one for fifth grade. Entries must be postmarked by May 3. A state winner will be selected from the fourth-grade and fifth-grade poster entries.
The educational activity guide, contest rules and other information are available online at wvforestry.com/arbor-day-in-schools. Those interested can also contact Andy Sheetz at andy.i.sheetz@wv.gov or 304-382-9574.
This year, West Virginia Arbor Day is April 9 and National Arbor Day is April 30.