Appointment to airport board in limbo for Belcher

Despite receiving a 2-1 vote from the Raleigh County Commission, Jina Belcher’s appointment to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Board may not be a done deal.
Commission President Dave Tolliver, who voted in favor of Belcher’s appointment, said if he receives a letter from board members with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Board (NRGRDA), where Belcher serves as executive director, saying they do not want Belcher on the airport’s board, he will be forced to reconsider the matter.
During a commission meeting on Tuesday when this vote took place, Commissioner Greg Duckworth, who voted against Belcher’s appointment, told Tolliver that the NRGRDA board had in fact already voted against Belcher serving on the airport board.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, who serves as chair of the NRGRDA board, later confirmed the vote, stating that the 14-member NRGRDA board, made up of members from four counties, had voted prior to the Tuesday meeting that Belcher should not be appointed to the board.
Although he did not reveal the names of those who voted against Belcher’s appointment, Rappold said he was among the minority who voted in favor of Belcher serving on the airport board.
“I’m sorry that the majority of the board who voted, voted in opposition because I think it was to the determent of the organization and certainly to the Raleigh County Airport Authority,” Rappold told The Register-Herald Wednesday. “When you look at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and you look at Nicholas County, Summers County and Fayette County, they’re all served by this regional airport. They all have a stake in its success, and I guess maybe that’s why I was personally disappointed in the board’s vote.”
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Wednesday, Tolliver said he voted in favor of Belcher because he believes she is the best person for the job, having already helped the airport secure millions of dollars in development money through her position with NRGRDA.
He added that although it is not up to the board of directors whom commissioners appoint to local boards, if they do not support or approve her appointment, his hands are tied, and the commission will be forced to appoint a new candidate.
Local businessman Donnie Holcomb, who received support from Duckworth, was also presented to commissioners as a candidate to fill the vacancy on the airport board.
“We have 20 different boards that we appoint people to,” Tolliver said. “It’s our duty to appoint someone. Now if we appoint someone, and in (Jina Belcher’s) case, if a board of directors says, ‘No, you can’t serve on that board,’ then of course, obviously, we’ll appoint someone else. But it’s not up to the (NRGRDA) board of directors to tell us whom we can appoint.”
Rappold said he is in the process of preparing the requested letter to the commissioners regarding the NRGRDA board’s position on Belcher serving on the airport board.
Rappold said he felt Belcher would have been a good addition to the airport board “particularly during this period of transition with Tom Cochran (the airport’s manager) in the process of retiring.”
Cochran is also listed as a NRGRDA board member, according to its website.
Rappold said those who were opposed to Belcher's appointment shared the belief that such an appointment would "dilute (Jina Belcher’s) effectiveness to serve the four-county area if she was distracted by serving on the airport authority.”
NRGRDA supports economic development efforts in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties, and the board is made up of people from all four counties, said Rappold.
He added that the reason he called for a vote of the NRGRDA board in the first place was because he was following through on advice given to him by the State Ethics Commission.
According to Rappold, NRGRDA members had reached out to the State Ethics Commission to ask if Belcher, who leads development projects at the airport in her position at NRGRDA, could ethically serve on the airport’s decision-making board.
He reported that the Ethics Commission advised that Belcher could serve on the airport authority as long as neither NRGRDA nor the airport board had contributed to each other financially and so long as the NRGRDA board of directors unanimously approved Belcher’s appointment.
Rappold said the guidance they received from the Ethics Commission “is normally in the form of an opinion, as opposed to law or code,” which they base on other similar cases around the state.
Since their advice is just an opinion, Rappold said if Belcher’s appointment does stick, it’s unlikely the Ethics Commission would get involved unless allegations were made that would require them to investigate.
The Register-Herald reached out to Belcher for comment for this article but did not receive a response as of press time.