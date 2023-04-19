charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced the opening of applications for the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant program (VHAGP).
Grant recipients have one year to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Each project can request up to $24,000. Applications are due May 17.
The purpose of the VHAGP is to provide funding to organizations around the state that work directly with or provide support to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service, first responders, veterans, active-duty military, and/or their spouses and family within an agricultural capacity. The grant program provides an opportunity for organizations to develop and enhance programs and activities targeted at veterans and heroes. The program also seeks to further promote the development of agricultural industries, products, and marketing opportunities across the state.
Project funding priorities include providing support to the Veterans and Heroes Program beneficiaries, supporting the agriculture economy, and demonstrating quantifiable impact in terms of the integration and support of the veterans and heroes entering or currently working in agriculture to benefit their health and welfare.
Applications can be found at https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/veterans-and-heroes-to -agriculture/.
For more information, contact Sierra Cox at kcox@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.
