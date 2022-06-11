The Kaplan Family Fund for Learning Disabilities in Southern West Virginia was established by Dr. Seth and LaRinda Kaplan to support educators pursuing training in reading programs with a focus on dyslexia methodologies, and later this summer, two days of training has been scheduled for just that.
The Orton-Gillingham Multisensory Phonics Training will be provided by Marshall University's H.E.L.P. Center Coordinator, Laura Rowden, MA, at Beckley Area Foundation in Beckley on Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29.
Each day will start at 9 a.m. and finish at 3:30 p.m. Participants must agree to attend both days.
Also, educators will also receive program materials after the training has been completed.
To receive a grant for the training, applicants must be an educator in one of the following counties: McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh or Wyoming. Applicants must also have two years of experience teaching in that county.
Priority will be given to educators in lower performing schools based on ranking determined by the WV Dept. of Education.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on June 24th.
Applicants must agree to track progress, give feedback on the program and student response to the program if requested by the foundation.
As of now, the fund will accept 14 teachers into the program.
Visit www.bafwv.org to apply.