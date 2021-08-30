Winners of the 2021 Appalachian Treasures quilt show winners are:

Machine Pieced and Hand Quilted by one person:

First – Jeanie Brown - Feathered Star

Second – Sandy Richmond - Soft and Sweet

Third – Virginia Lester - Diamond Patch

Machine Pieced and Machine Quilted by one person:

First – Color Therapy

Second – Diana Bragg - Meadow Lilly

Third – Cheryl Eccles Clark - Living Your Best

Honorable Mention – Diana Bragg - Mirror Mirror

Long-arm/Mid-arm Machine Quilted by one person:

First – Jody Postalwait - Starry Night

Second – Jody Postalwait - Summer Bouquet

Third – Carolyn Wagner - Butterflies on the Yellow Brick Road

Honorable Mention – Nancy Holdsworth - Garnet Glaze

Honorable Mention – Deborah Weikle - Spider Web

Two Person Quilt (Non Professional Quilter):

First – Michael Brown – Road to Columbus

Second – Elsa Cook – Exploding Sun

Hand Appliqué by one person:

First – Sandy Richmond - Sweetheart

Baby Quilt

First – Jody Postalwait – Baby Faces

Second – Judy Stacks – Quilt as You Go

Third – Judith Ann Bragg - Daisy

Youth Quilt:

First – Ellie Gray – My House

Miscellaneous Techniques by one person:

First – Libby Davis – Butterflies, Dragonflies, Flowers

Second – Jeanie Brown - Royalty

Third – Libby Davis – Chicken Scratch

Wall Hangings and Miniatures by one person:

First – Mary Ann Eccles – Nature’s Treasures

Second – Jeanie Brown – Embracing the Past, Enjoying the Present, Anticipating the Future

Third – Judy Stacks – Spring Tulips

Quilted Household Accessories and Wearable Quilted Clothing and/or Accessories by one person:

First – Jody Postalwait – Spool Pillow

Second – Jody Postalwait – Star Table Runner

Third – Pam Udy – Bed Runner

First Quilt by one person:

First – Missy McCoy – You’re My Sunshine

Second – Katie Stump – WV Panel

Third – Julia Pettry – Underground Railroad

Group or Co-operative Effort (Professional/paid Quilter):

First – Judith Ann Bragg – Eagle’s Lake

Second – Mary Ann Eccles – Hunter’s Star

Third – Jewell Whitmer – My Flower Garden

Honorable Mention – Ilene Allan – Our Little Family

Annual Theme – Patriotic Quilt:

First – Alice Zambri – Flag of Freedom

Second – Deborah Weikle – Tessellating Hearts

Third – Dora Redden – Star Log Cabin

Honorable Mention – Jeanie Brown – Stars and Stripes

Best of Show – Judith Ann Bragg – Eagle’s Lake

Judge’s Choice – Sandy Richmond - Sweetheart

Best use of the Color Red – Jeanie Brown – Feathered Star

Best Theme – Patriotic Quilt – Evelyn Brown – Quilt of Valor

Sandy Richmond - Sweetheart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video