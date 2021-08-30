Winners of the 2021 Appalachian Treasures quilt show winners are:
Machine Pieced and Hand Quilted by one person:
First – Jeanie Brown - Feathered Star
Second – Sandy Richmond - Soft and Sweet
Third – Virginia Lester - Diamond Patch
Machine Pieced and Machine Quilted by one person:
First – Color Therapy
Second – Diana Bragg - Meadow Lilly
Third – Cheryl Eccles Clark - Living Your Best
Honorable Mention – Diana Bragg - Mirror Mirror
Long-arm/Mid-arm Machine Quilted by one person:
First – Jody Postalwait - Starry Night
Second – Jody Postalwait - Summer Bouquet
Third – Carolyn Wagner - Butterflies on the Yellow Brick Road
Honorable Mention – Nancy Holdsworth - Garnet Glaze
Honorable Mention – Deborah Weikle - Spider Web
Two Person Quilt (Non Professional Quilter):
First – Michael Brown – Road to Columbus
Second – Elsa Cook – Exploding Sun
Hand Appliqué by one person:
First – Sandy Richmond - Sweetheart
Baby Quilt
First – Jody Postalwait – Baby Faces
Second – Judy Stacks – Quilt as You Go
Third – Judith Ann Bragg - Daisy
Youth Quilt:
First – Ellie Gray – My House
Miscellaneous Techniques by one person:
First – Libby Davis – Butterflies, Dragonflies, Flowers
Second – Jeanie Brown - Royalty
Third – Libby Davis – Chicken Scratch
Wall Hangings and Miniatures by one person:
First – Mary Ann Eccles – Nature’s Treasures
Second – Jeanie Brown – Embracing the Past, Enjoying the Present, Anticipating the Future
Third – Judy Stacks – Spring Tulips
Quilted Household Accessories and Wearable Quilted Clothing and/or Accessories by one person:
First – Jody Postalwait – Spool Pillow
Second – Jody Postalwait – Star Table Runner
Third – Pam Udy – Bed Runner
First Quilt by one person:
First – Missy McCoy – You’re My Sunshine
Second – Katie Stump – WV Panel
Third – Julia Pettry – Underground Railroad
Group or Co-operative Effort (Professional/paid Quilter):
First – Judith Ann Bragg – Eagle’s Lake
Second – Mary Ann Eccles – Hunter’s Star
Third – Jewell Whitmer – My Flower Garden
Honorable Mention – Ilene Allan – Our Little Family
Annual Theme – Patriotic Quilt:
First – Alice Zambri – Flag of Freedom
Second – Deborah Weikle – Tessellating Hearts
Third – Dora Redden – Star Log Cabin
Honorable Mention – Jeanie Brown – Stars and Stripes
Best of Show – Judith Ann Bragg – Eagle’s Lake
Judge’s Choice – Sandy Richmond - Sweetheart
Best use of the Color Red – Jeanie Brown – Feathered Star
Best Theme – Patriotic Quilt – Evelyn Brown – Quilt of Valor
