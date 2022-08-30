Nancy Holdsworth won Best of Show at the 2022 Appalachian Treasures quilt show this past week with her "I Like Red” entry for the Annual Theme – Log Cabin contest.
Jody Postalwait and Jeanie Brown each won a pair of categories in the show. Postalwait scored her wins in the Long-arm/Mid-arm Machine quilted by one person and the baby quilt competitions. Brown came out tops in the miscellaneous techniques by one person and wall hangings and miniatures by one person.
In special judging, Postalwait also won Best Theme, Log Cabin, for her quilt called Crazy Log Cabin.
Winners for all competitions were as follows:
• Machine Pieced and Machine Quilted by one person
1st – Mary Ann Eccles, Paradise Palms
• Long-arm/Mid-arm Machine Quilted by one person
1st – Jody Postalwait, Fall Star
2nd – Carolyn Wagner, Sparkle Quilt
3rd – Jeanie Brown, Orange in Parade
• Two Person Quilt (Non Professional Quilter)
1st – Nancy Holdsworth and Mary Ann Walaszczyk, Stringing Stars
• Machine Applique by one person
1st – Judy Stacks, Stained Glass Orchid
• Baby Quilt
1st – Jody Postalwait, Little Birdie
2nd – Debra Weikle, Twist and Shout Rectangle
• Youth Quilt
1st and Honorable Mention – Ellie Gray, Sunflower
• Miscellaneous Techniques by one person
1st – Jeanie Brown, Bouquet
• Wall Hangings and Miniatures by one person
1st – Jeanie Brown, Garden Wall
2nd – Judy Stacks, Boot and Flower
3rd – Michael Brown, Radiant Star
• Group or Co-operative Effort (Professional/paid Quilter)
1st – Jan Dowell, Diana’s Bouquet
2nd – Dorothy Albright, Color Splash, Trip Around the World
3rd – Mary Ann Eccles, Flying Pineapple
Honorable Mention – Dora Redden – Ties that Bind
• Annual Theme – Log Cabin
1st – Nancy Holdsworth, I Like Red
2nd – Judy Stacks, Fall Spinning Log Cabin
3rd – Beth Jarrell, The Haunted Cabin
Honorable Mention – Evelyn Brown, Log Cabin Memories
• Best of Show – Nancy Holdsworth, I Like Red
• Judge’s Choice – Dora Redden, Ties that Bind
• Best use of the Color Orange – Evelyn Brown, Log Cabin Memories
• Best Theme, Log Cabin – Jody Postalwait, Crazy Log Cabin
• People’s Choice – Dorothy Albright, Color Splash Trip Around the World
