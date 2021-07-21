Applications are now available for the 46th Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show to be held on August 27-28.
This show is an integral part of the Appalachian Makers Market (formerly Appalachian Arts and Crafts Festival.)
The ATQS application form is available by calling Gail McCray at 304-253-0524 or online at www.brccc.com, Chamber Events, Appalachian Makers Market. You must copy and fill out the application and send to ATQS, Gail McCray, 111 Quesenberry St., Beckley, WV 25801.
Deadline for quilt entries is August 1, 2021.