Appalachian Maker's Market lines up entertainment, food and a shopping experience

The Appalachian Maker’s Market, formerly known as the Appalachian Arts & Crafts Fair, is scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley.
The market provides a shopping experience that celebrates skilled Appalachian artists and makers pursuing their life-long passion. From handmade soaps to hand fused fine silver jewelry, many exclusive gifts and beautifully crafted itemswill be on display for purchase.
Also participating will be Beaver Boutique, Mary Kay cosmetics and Only Organics.
The market will feature meals, snacks and desserts provided by Bandit BBQ, Twisted Sister Tacos, Gils Beef Pit, Sugar Attack Cookie Company, Mountain Concessions Kettle Corn, Serendipity Italian Ice plus many jams, jellies, maple syrups, honey, salsa and a local farmer’s market.
Family friendly activities include cloggers, line dancing, ballon art, coffee and canvas painting, veggie stacking and hot pepper eating contests. Harmony Wood Arts and others will be demonstrating their craft as well.
Musicians include Lost Cannon playing Friday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. and Shane Ingram and Friends playing Friday afternoon from 4-5 p.m. On Saturday, Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band will play from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Hours for the market are Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event schedule:
Friday, August 26
10:00 a.m. – Welcome & Ribbon Cutting
Karen Ewing – Pendleton Community Bank
10:30 a.m. – Clogging (30 minutes)
Tosha Smith – Lincoln County Cloggers
11:00 a.m. – Hot Pepper Eating & Veggie Stacking Contest
Sandra Kelly – Local Farmers Market
12:30 p.m. – Clogging (30 minutes)
Tosha Smith – Lincoln County Cloggers
2:00 p.m. – Lost Cannon Band Plays
4:00 p.m. – Shane Ingram Plays
6:00 p.m. – Show Close
Saturday, August 27
10:00 a.m. – Welcome
10:30 a.m. – Coffe & Canvas
Kim Canterbury – The Gypsy Girl Art Studio
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Lines With Lotus line dancers entertaining from with line dances choreographed to various genres of music. Also, if you have ever wanted to line dance, you are in luck. Line dances will be taught to the audience. Come, enjoy the music and do a little line dancing!
1:30 p.m. – Buddy Allen & The Cheat River Band
6:00 p.m. – Show close
