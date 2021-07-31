The 2021 Appalachian Festival will take place from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28 with various activities planned throughout the community.
The Beckley Events committee is pleased to offer the Appalachian Festival Street Fair during this year’s festival.
The street fair will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, along Neville, Heber and Main streets. Restaurants, food trucks, organizations and pop-up shops can register to set up a booth during the event. The festive block party will celebrate Appalachia with food and other vendors plus music and family activities. The New River Jazz Band and Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns will perform during the evening.
“Restaurants and food vendors are invited to set up booths and bring their best cuisine for sampling/selling and the opportunity to be recognized as the area’s best,” commented Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events. "The event is a great way to reach hundreds, and if you are judged as the best in any of the competition categories, you will receive an award certificate. Award categories include best entrée, sandwich, fair food, dessert, along with the most attractive booth and most fun booth. The street fair also welcomes organizations and churches to present information and/or fund-raise. Pop-up shops can set up booths to market their products"
Interested participants need to complete a registration form by Aug. 10. The form can be found on the city’s website www.beckley.org, or call 304-256-1776 to have one mailed or emailed.