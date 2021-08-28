The Appalachian Festival Street Fair was Saturday evening in downtown Beckley.
In conjunction with the Appalachian Festival, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Conventon Center earlier in the day, the street fair featured local food and other vendors along with entertainment and family fun.
Over 30 booths representing local restaurants, food vendors, pop-up shops, businesses and organizations planned to participate.
Family activities such as rock painting and games were offered, plus the annual Southern Communications Oreo-Stacking Contest.