Appalachian Festival kicks off this Saturday

The Appalachian Festival, a week-long event sponsored by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, kicks off Saturday with the 22nd annual WV Wine Festival at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard and Tamarack Courtyard Concerts on August 21 and 22.
The festival celebrates the region’s Appalachian heritage which was inspired by both Native American and European ancestors.
Voice actor and writer, Gene Wilhelm forwarded a theory of Appalachian culture as a way of life and thinking that developed in the 1700s when the Scotch Irish and other British Isles and German people came into the valley and ridge country of Virginia and North Carolina and lived with the Native Americans.
After the Revolutionary War, these people moved into Tennessee, Kentucky, what is now West Virginia and the Ohio hills.
In the late 1800s more Europeans including many Italians came to work in English-owned large-scale extractive logging and coal mining companies. With them they brought many of their traditions, the root of what is now known as a unique Appalachian culture.
Whether it is the beautiful masonry and stonework from the region, music, or culinary delights like pinto beans, ramps and pepperoni rolls, it all can most always be traced back to ancestry.
Other Festival events include Appalachian Restaurant Week available at 11 local restaurants, Haunted Beckley Tours, a Projected Art Exhibition, workshops at Beckley Art Center, a Bluegrass show sponsored by the Beckley Concert Association, Exhibition Coal Mine Tours, Fridays in the Park, and the Appalachian Festival Street Fair.
The festival will come to a close with the Appalachian Makers Market on August 27 - 28 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Formerly known as the Appalachian Arts & Craft Fair, the market celebrates skilled Appalachian artists and makers pursuing a life-long passion of hand making unique crafts and uncommon creations.
From handmade soaps to hand-fused and hammered fine silver jewelry, many exclusive gifts and beautifully crafted items will be on display for purchase.
The market will also feature authentic Appalachian food like pulled pork, pepperoni rolls and locally sourced jams, jellies, maple syrups, honey and salsas.
The Woodturners Association will be demonstrating their craft as will many other artisans on the main floor.
The always popular Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show will be on display.
Activities for children include face painting, balloon art and an inflatable obstacle course.
Musicians include Lost Cannon playing Friday, 2 p.m.– 3 p.m. and Shane Ingram & Friends playing Friday, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Mick Souter's Touring Musical Theater will perform through the market playing a special Celebration of West Virginia.
Makers Market hours are Friday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
The Appalachian Festival Street Fair follows the Makers Market on August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Beckley.
More information can be found at appalachianfestival.net for the full schedule of events or look for the Chamber’s tabloid section in the Register-Herald on Sunday.
"We look forward to seeing you at one of the events at the Appalachian Festival,” said Michelle Rotellini, Chamber president and CEO.