This Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, Appalachia Mountain Flows Corp. will inspire generosity throughout southern West Virginia by raising funds for The WASH Project.
The WASH Project will include renovating a space in McDowell County to provide showers and laundry facilities for community members.
When residents lack access to running water, they need to fill up water tanks and bottles for all their water needs. This is a daunting task that can prevent low-income families from obtaining water due to not having a source to transport large amounts of water.
For the elderly, people with disabilities or homebound, obtaining water is difficult at best. They often have limited or no access to water for their daily needs.
The WASH Project will provide residents with water and sanitation with a clean location to meet their hygienic needs.
For more information on the nonprofit organization Appalachia Mountain Flows visit www.appalachiaflows.org