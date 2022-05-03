BLUEFIELD — Appalachian Power Company is filing a request for a rate decrease, but the drop would offer only a small offset to recent rate hike requests, if they are approved.
The company, along with Wheeling Power, on Tuesday submitted its Vegetation Management Program (VMP) filing April 29 to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) requesting a 19 percent or $16.3 million reduction in the VMP rate.
The VMP filing reimburses the company for the actual costs to manage vegetation along its power line rights-of-way, an ongoing program in which the company makes regular filings for adjustments to ensure the amount included in rates accurately reflects past and ongoing expenditures.
The monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66 and if approved as filed the adjustment would lower that amount by 1.36 percent or $2.11 beginning Sept. 1.
However, AEP last month filed a rate hike request with the PSC that would raise average bills by as much as $18.41 a month.
The company submitted its Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request to the PSC requesting a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate, which would translate into the extra $18.41 on monthly residential power bills.
The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. The company makes regular filings for ENEC adjustments.
However, the latest filing comes as inflation and high gas prices are putting a financial strain on area residents.
“With the steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months, the ENEC revenues we collect from customers have been and are projected to be significantly less than the cost of the energy provided to customers,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, said in the announcement of the requested rate hike. “The longer that goes on the greater the deficit grows, and that’s what necessitates this request.”
If approved as filed the increase would begin Sept. 1.
“It is difficult to make this filing, especially when inflationary pressures are burdening families on so many fronts,” Beam said. “However, if the unrecovered ENEC amount continues to grow it will become even more difficult to deal with in the future.”
Earlier this year, Appalachian Power also asked for a smaller rate hike to update current rates for the Modified Rate Base Cost (MRBC) tracker and surcharge mechanism.
If approved, the monthly bill would rise $1.31 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.
The company is proposing to increase MRBC rates currently in effect by $12.3 million, effective Sept. 1. This represents a 0.77 percent increase, which is well below the 3 percent annual cap on the tracker ordered by the Commission.
Initially approved in August 2021, the tracker allows limited recovery of costs associated with infrastructure investments made between base rate cases.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said that when investments are made in infrastructure, a mechanism must be in place to recoup the money spent for necessary improvements.
However, in the past, the requests for that funding had been made at the same time a request for a base rate increase was filed.
Moye said that could mean a large rate increase at one time.
To avoid that, the PSC instituted a “tracker” last year.
“The tracker allows us to recover the investment each year,” he said. “Before, we would have to wait until we had a base rate case in order to recoup the costs. That may be a two- or three-year period between base rate increases as a lot of projects would be building up.”
Moye said the company shows the PSC what expenses were incurred, where the money is spent that can be recovered, and that is what the decision is based on.
“That is the whole point of it,” he said of the tracker system that covers those expenses on a yearly basis rather than having to wait for base rate cases and see the expenses pile up. “You can recover expenses as you do the work.”
If all the requests, include the decrease, are approved as submitted to the PSC, that would mean a net increase of $17.61 a month in a residential customer’s bill using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.
