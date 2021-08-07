Adventures on the Gorge has signed on as a primary sponsor of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival, which will be staged by the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Sept. 10-12.
According to a press release, Adventures on the Gorge will provide guided whitewater rafting adventures on the New and Gauley rivers for the massive family-focused adventure event celebrating first responders. Summit Bechtel Reserve is expecting to host up to 50,000 people.
Festival-goers will also experience some of southern West Virginia's other celebrated adventures, including zip lines, sport shooting, cycling, skating, rock climbing, archery and hiking.
The festival will feature special events including National Hunting and Fishing Days, The Mountaineer Race presented by GNCC Racing, and trail rides for Jeep enthusiasts. A free concert for first responders, active and retired military and law enforcement officers will be on Sept. 11.
The festival coincides with Gauley Season, when the Corps of Engineers releases water from Summersville Lake into the Gauley River, creating miles of huge rapids including nine Class V rapids.
"Summit Bechtel Reserve's continuing commitment to spreading the word about the region's adventure opportunities closely aligns with the mission of Adventures on the Gorge, and we are proud to support this innovative event," said Roger Wilson, CEO of Adventures on the Gorge. "Like Summit Bechtel, we believe that exposing young people and families to the joys of adventure and the responsibility of stewardship is a great way to ensure that future generations will continue to enjoy and help preserve the great outdoors."
The Summit, designed as a training and adventure center for the Boy Scouts of America, offers a venue for large-scale events such as music concerts, cultural festivals, science expositions, television productions, sports tournaments and spectator events all set in a 14,000-acre adventure resort adjacent to the newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The Summit features a natural amphitheater for concerts and shows, zip lines, rock climbing and rappelling activities, a shooting range, and other amenities. The Summit also has partnerships with local lodging providers for major events.
Named one of the top six adventure resorts in the country by U.S. News & World Report, Adventures on the Gorge is located on more than 250 acres along the rim of the majestic New River Gorge near Fayetteville. The resort provides an array of outdoor experiences and amenities.